Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2026

Also known as thermoplastic rubbers, TPEs combine intrinsic advantages of plastic and rubbery materials. In contrast to most elastomers that are thermosets, thermoplastics can be easily used in manufacturing. TPEs differ from thermoset elastomers on the basis of type of the cross-linking bond in structure. Cross-linking is an important structural aspect that allows TPEs to exhibit superior elastic properties. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Elastomers estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.6% share of the global Thermoplastic Elastomers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026



The Thermoplastic Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Growing demand for lightweight and high performance passenger cars, and increasing use of TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) and TPO (Thermoplastic Olefins) as substitutes for EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) in construction materials are fueling demand for TPEs. The extruded, recyclable, colored, molded and eco-friendly attributes of TPEs make them safe for use in applications such as food packaging and medical sector. Rising demand for bio-based TPEs and the growing use of TPEs in medical industry is also poised to favor market growth. Focus on new product development and innovation continues to fuel market growth, as companies continue to focus on addressing the rising demand for high performance and low cost materials from various industries. The shift from PVC to thermoplastic elastomers is in particular expected to boost market growth.



Blends Segment to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026



Global market for Blends segment is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.7% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Blends segment, accounting for 28.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Covestro AG

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kolon Plastic, Inc.

KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Kraton Corporation

Kuraray America, Inc.

LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group)

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM NV

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Sibur Holding PJSC

TARO PLAST S.p.a.

Teknor Apex Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction

Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs

Benefits of TPEs

Primary Applications of TPEs

Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic

Elastomer

Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic

Elastomers

China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest

Regional Markets

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the

TPE Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Arkema S.A. (France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (USA)

Kraton Corporation (USA)

Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Teknor Apex Company (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable

Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

EXHIBIT 2: Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for

TPE: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry

Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC

Industry Fuels Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 3: Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2015-2025

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs

Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU &

TPO Bodes Well for the Market

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,

Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market

EXHIBIT 4: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Roofing Market: World Construction Industry (in US$

Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

EXHIBIT 7: Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs

TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry

Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential

for Growth

Innovations & Advancements

KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids

Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent

Metallosupramolecular Assembly

Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds



