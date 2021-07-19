Global Syngas Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global syngas market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Syngas, or synthesis gas, is a fuel gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and trace gases. It is produced through gasification of carbon-containing fuel such as coal when it is exposed to heat, air and water in a closed space. Since syngas has over half of the energy density of natural gas, it can be easily burnt and used as a fuel source. It is carbon-rich and is extensively used to generate Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), oxo-chemicals, dimethyl ether, hydrogen and ammonia or methanol for industrial applications. It is also used to produce a variety of fertilizers, solvents, fuels and synthetic materials. Looking forward, the global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Growing demand for syngas from the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, syngas is primarily used to produce SNG that is used in the form of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in rail, marine and road transportation industries. It can also be used to fuel gas engines for power supply owing to benefits such as low energy costs, increased stability and predictability. Moreover, the development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method is also creating a positive outlook for the market. It facilitates the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas. This is catalyzing the market growth as it reduces the need to transport the feedstock to the gasification plants, which consequently provides significant cost benefits. Additionally, growing environmental consciousness and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of clean fuels are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Syngas is crucial in reducing the waste pollution in landfills and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.



This report provides a deep insight into the global syngas market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the syngas market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Gasifier Type:

Fixed Bed

Entrained Flow

Fluidized Bed

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Coal

Natural Gas

Petroleum

Pet-Coke

Biomass and Waste

Market Breakup by Technology:

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Auto-Thermal Reforming

Combined or Two-Step Reforming

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Power Generation

Chemicals

Methanol

Ammonia

Oxo Chemicals

N-Butanol

Hydrogen

Dimethyl Ether

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, BASF SE, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, The Linde Group, General Electric, Dakota Gasification Company, SynGas Technology LLC, TechnipFMC PLC, OXEA GmbH, Yara, John Wood Group, ECUST, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global syngas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global syngas industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global syngas industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gasifier type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global syngas industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global syngas industry?

What is the structure of the global syngas industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global syngas industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Syngas Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type

6.1 Fixed Bed

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Entrained Flow

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fluidized Bed

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Feedstock

7.1 Coal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Natural Gas

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Petroleum

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Pet-Coke

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Biomass and Waste

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Steam Reforming

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Partial Oxidation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Auto-Thermal Reforming

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Combined or Two-Step Reforming

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Power Generation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Chemicals

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.2.2.1 Methanol

9.2.2.2 Ammonia

9.2.2.3 Oxo Chemicals

9.2.2.4 N-Butanol

9.2.2.5 Hydrogen

9.2.2.6 Dimethyl Ether

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Liquid Fuels

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Gaseous Fuels

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals

15.3.2 Air Liquide

15.3.3 BASF SE

15.3.4 BP PLC

15.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell

15.3.6 Siemens

15.3.7 The Linde Group

15.3.8 General Electric

15.3.9 Dakota Gasification Company

15.3.10 SynGas Technology LLC

15.3.11 TechnipFMC PLC

15.3.12 OXEA GmbH

15.3.13 Yara

15.3.14 John Wood Group

15.3.15 ECUST

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8gtyn