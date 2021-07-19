Infinicept Launches Partner Network to Drive the Transformation to Software-Led Payments

Denver, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced the launch of its Partner Network to help software and fintech companies get payments going their way. The Partner Network is designed to meet the evolving needs of companies as they embed payments into their digital experiences, providing them with a curated set of trusted providers, so they have full control over their payments journey.

As embedded payments become a strategic imperative for software companies, Infinicept believes that optionality is a must. Infinicept’s Partner Network approach puts software companies first, delivering transparency and choice to power embedded payments in a way that works for them. Infinicept’s “platform agnostic” approach enables its customers to work with a variety of payment processors, gateway and terminal providers and token services.

“For decades, some areas of the payments industry have thrived on kick-backs, side-door deals and an impenetrable fog of misinformation and confusion,” said Todd Ablowitz, co-CEO and co-founder of Infinicept. “Our approach is to create transparency and provide the right partner solutions for each software company. We’re enabling them the choice and freedom from being ‘locked in’ to some middleman – whether you’re a payment facilitator, integrating payments, or somewhere in between.”

Infinicept’s Partner Network is comprised of dozens of pre-qualified solution providers, connecting embedded payments companies with the best processors, gateways, acceptance solutions, identity, and credit services providers for their needs. Today, Infinicept has established partnerships and/or integrations with industry leaders including Worldpay by FIS, Payroc, Adyen, FISERV, Merrick Bank, Handpoint Technologies, Mastercard, Discover, LexisNexis, Dwolla, and Very Good Security.

“Infinicept's Partner Network showcases their dedication to freeing software companies from vendor lock-in, while also helping companies maximize the value of their data by retaining both data ownership and the flexibility to choose vendors,” said Mahmoud Abdelkader, CEO and co-founder of Very Good Security (VGS). “VGS is proud to be part of a network that enables payments transformation by empowering software companies to choose what’s best for their payments initiatives.”

“The Partner Network is our latest effort to make the payments process easier for software companies, providing them with pre-qualified options that meet their particular needs,” said Deana Rich, co-founder and co-CEO. “These trusted partners all have different areas of expertise but share our values and goals, working with us to streamline payments services across our range of customers. The Partner Network provides a great channel platform to connect customers and partners together for mutual benefit.”

Infinicept experienced rapid growth in 2020, with an 800 percent increase in yearly payments volume as more businesses recognize the value of embedded payments. Infinicept has more than 250 software, banking and fintech customers in 30 countries and plays a valuable role in an embedded payments market projected to reach $15 billion by 2025.

About Infinicept

Infinicept helps software companies get all the advantages of embedded payments—including more revenue and more control of the merchant experience—without the disadvantages of DIY approaches or off-the-shelf solutions. Infinicept tools and services simplify everything from underwriting and onboarding to risk monitoring and payouts. Customers can count on more foresight, more freedom, and more follow-through to get payments going their way. With more than 250 customers in over 30 countries, Infinicept’s platform volume is growing at 800 percent per year, and the company was ranked #95 on the Inc. 5000 list.