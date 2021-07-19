Global Casinos Market to Reach $159.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casinos Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817578/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$159.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.9 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.9 Billion in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured)



888 Holdings Plc

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

City of Dreams Manila

Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Eldorado Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Harrington Raceway & Casino

LC International Limited (Ladbrokes)

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts International

Palms Casino Resort

Penn National Gaming, Inc

Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Resorts World Manila

SJM Holdings Ltd

Station Casinos

The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

William Hill PLC

Wynn Resorts Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817578/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to

Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People

Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns

Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

An Introduction to Casinos

Types of Games Offered in Casinos

Table Games

Wheel of Fortune

Video Poker

Slot Machines

Bingo

Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook

Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth

Regional Market Overview



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market

EXHIBIT 2: Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in

Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users

(in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for

2019

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online

Casinos

Notable Trends in Online Casino Market

More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses

Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos

Video Game Themes in Online Slots

Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore

Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino

Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of

Mobile Casinos

EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for

Mobile Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of

Total Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total

Internet Time: 2014-2020E

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact

Casinos Market

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

EXHIBIT 5: Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players:

Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age

Group

Growing Participation of Women in Casinos

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling

in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism

Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and

Clark County Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Period

2010-2019

With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino

Revenues to Take a Hit

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino

Revenues: Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals

by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

EXHIBIT 8: Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues

(in %) for 2020E

EXHIBIT 9: Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2020E

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

EXHIBIT 10: Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2019

New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers

A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and

Mortar Casinos

Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer

Experience and Revenue Generation

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming

Experience Gains Traction

EXHIBIT 11: Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch

Casino Gaming Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million)

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution

Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future

Bigger Slot Machines

Gamification

Skill-based Games

In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming

New Options for Differentiation

Live & Interactive Gaming

GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising

Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry

Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers

Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions

Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies

Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos

Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing

Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos

Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of

Operations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Casinos by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gambling Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gambling Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gaming Tables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gaming Tables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaming Tables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on the US Casino Market

EXHIBIT 13: Post COVID-19 Lockdown Re-Opening of Casinos

Scheduled in Select US States

The US Casino Market Adversely Affected by the Ongoing COVID-19

Pandemic but the Online Segment Sees Hope

USA: A Prime Market for Commercial Casinos

EXHIBIT 14: Breakdown of Commercial Casinos in the US (in %) by

Type: 2019

Nevada: The State with Highest Number of Commercial Casinos

EXHIBIT 15: Number of Commercial Casinos in the US by State (2019)

EXHIBIT 16: US Casinos Industry: Breakdown of Gross Gaming

Revenues of Casinos (in %) by State for 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Number of Slot Machines and Mobile Gambling Devices

in Casinos (in Thousands) in Nevada for the Period 2010-2018

Las Vegas Strip: Largest Revenue Generating Commercial Casino

Market

Top Casino Markets in the US

Surge in Online Casino Gambling in the US

EXHIBIT 18: Online Gambling Market in the US by Type (in %

Value Share) for 2019

Tribal Casinos Remain Equally Important

Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting

Casino Industry Prospects

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Gambling and Casino Industry in Canada: Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Canada Gambling Industry Win Trends (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2015-2019

iGaming and Gambling Laws in Canada

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: Europe Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) as a Percentage

(In %) Share of GDP by Select Countries (2019)

EXHIBIT 21: Online Gambling Market in EU-28 by Type of Gambling

Activity: 2019

EXHIBIT 22: Europe Online Gambling Market by Device (in %) for

2019

An Overview of Gambling Regulations in EU

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Casinos by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: France Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: Market Share of Leading Players in Online Casinos

Market in Italy: 2019

Table 52: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Italy Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Casino Market in the UK: An Overview

EXHIBIT 24: Total Number of Casino Visitors (In Million) in UK

for the Years 2015-2019

EXHIBIT 25: Gambling Participation in the UK: % of Men and

Women Engaged in Gambling Activity during 2015, 2017 and 2019

Online Casinos Witness Spectacular Gains and Reach Broader

Demographics

EXHIBIT 26: Online Gambling in the UK: % of People Engaging in

Online Gambling by Age Group: 2019

Competition

EXHIBIT 27: Leading Players in the UK Online Gambling Market:

(in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 28: Market Share of Leading Players in the UK Online

Casinos Market: 2019

Table 58: UK Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: UK Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 64: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Spain Historic Review for Casinos by Type - Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Spain Historic Review for Casinos by Application -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Finland Embraces Online Casino Gaming

Table 70: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Casinos

by Type - Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling

Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Casinos

by Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Casino Market in India: An Overview

High Growth Potential in India?s Online Casino Market

European Players Keen to Tap Potential Opportunities in the

Indian Market

Australia: A Popular Gambling Market

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Type - Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Casino Market in Middle East: An Insight

Africa: Significant Growth Potential

Table 82: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Casinos

by Type - Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Casinos by Type -

Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gambling Machines,

Gaming Tables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Casinos

by Application - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for Casinos by

Application - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 151

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817578/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________