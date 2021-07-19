Global Medical Billing Software Market Share to Show CAGR Growth of 12.3% During 2021-2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Medical Billing Software Market By Pricing Option (One Time, Annual, Monthly, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud) and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Medical Billing Software Market size & share expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Medical Billing Software Market: Overview

In healthcare and medical organizations, medical billing software is used for the creation and management of invoices for the services they provide. Health care institutions require certain industry-specific billing features, as medical invoicing varies according to patient diagnostic, treatment, and health care coverage. Medical billing software includes support for compliance with health care regulations such as the 1996 act of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States. In addition, medical billing solutions can increase the accuracy and speed of the billing process for health care organizations. Some advanced solutions also provide functionality for revenue management or profitability analysis. The medical billing software is needed to be integrated with medical practice management software, which holds patient information, as well as with accounting software, which processes payments. Integration with benefit carriers is also required for electronic invoices or claim submissions.

Industry Major Market Players

Navicure

Nextech Systems LLC

Insta Health Solutions

Meditab Software

TotalMD

CollaborateMD Inc

Paystand Inc

AllegianceMD

American Medical Software

bflow Solutions

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

Insta Medical Care

Therabill LLC

Brightree LLC

Kareo

Global Medical Billing Software Market: Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities Analysis

The process includes a healthcare provider submitting, as well as following up on, claims with health insurance companies so as to receive payment for services rendered like treatments as well as investigations. Many insurance companies use the same process, whether they are private companies or government-sponsored programs. Medical coding gives information about what the diagnosis and treatment were, & prices are applied consequently. Several software companies have been providing medical billing software to this predominantly lucrative market. Many companies also provide full portal solutions over their own web interfaces. The global medical billing software market is expected to grow enormously over the forthcoming years. With the rapidly changing requirements of the health insurance companies, numerous aspects of medical billing as well as medical office management have formed the necessity for specialized training. The increasing demand for on-cloud and on-premise medical billing software among hospitals and clinics around the globe is likely to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing Penetration Of Technology In Healthcare Industry Boosts The Market Growth

Electronic medical billing is the process by which a health care provider electronically submits a bill, or claim, to a health insurance company, or payer, for the rendering of medical services. There has been a considerate rise in the demand for on-cloud as well as on-premise medical billing software among hospitals and clinics all over the world. Also, in recent years, there has been a substantial rise in digitalization across numerous industrial verticals, including the medical and healthcare industries. The enormous amount of data generated on a daily basis makes it important to implement well-planned and efficient systems that will allow effective storage, organization, and manipulation of data as per the industry's requirements; leading to the increasing demand for medical billing software. Moreover, the need for decreasing health prices and increasing the aged population are some of the additional factors behind the growth of the medical billing software market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. On the other hand, the increasing technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical billing software market in the above-mentioned period.

Global Medical Billing Software Market: Segmentation

On the basis of pricing options the medical billing software market is bifurcated into one time, annual, monthly, and other. Based on deployment the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud systems. While, on the basis of end-user the medical billing software market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment was the highest-earning segment in FY 2020 since the claim volumes are highest in hospitals thus making them prime users of billing services. Hence, the demand for billing software is observed to be high in the hospital segment.

North America Region Dominates the Global Medical Billing Software Market

On the regional segmentation, the medical billing software market is divided into five main regions namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and, The Middle East, and Africa.

The region of North America comprises developed economies like the United States and Canada, where the adoption of technology is predominantly high across all the major industrial verticals, including medicine and healthcare. Also, the increasing rate of government investments towards development in the healthcare industry will contribute to the rise in demand for medical billing software in North American economies. Simultaneously, the continent of Europe is also expected to provide a promising market for medical billing software attributing to its supportive and favorable government policies relevant to the healthcare sector, resulting in growing investments by the public as well as private players towards the upward trajectory of the healthcare industry. Thus, in turn, up-surging the demand in the medical billing software market.

The global medical billing software market is segmented as follows:

By Pricing Option:

One Time

Annual

Monthly

Others

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

