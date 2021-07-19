Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800042/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Eco Friendly Bottles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Eco Friendly Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$828.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Starch Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020



In the global Starch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$475.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$666 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution

Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to

Breakdown in the Environment

Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative

to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)

Choose Water (UK)

Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)

LYS Packaging (France)

Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)

Raepak? Ltd (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic

Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly

Bottles

EXHIBIT 1: Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for

the Years 1950 through 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in

Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-

Friendly Bottles Market

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

EXHIBIT 3: Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for

the Years 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $

Million for the Years 2015-2025

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water

Bottles

EXHIBIT 5: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA

Bottles and PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

EXHIBIT 6: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA

Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

EXHIBIT 7: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET

Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles:

Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

EXHIBIT 9: Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles:

Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:

Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives

to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous

Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift

towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the

Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018

Ban on Bottled Water

Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products

Range

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for

Making Water Bottles

Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine

Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt

Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic



