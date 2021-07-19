Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800042/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Eco Friendly Bottles market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Eco Friendly Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$828.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Starch Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020
In the global Starch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$475.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$666 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)
- BillerudKorsnäs AB
- Choose Water
- Ecologic Brands, Inc.
- LYS Packaging;Paper Water Bottle, Inc.
- Raepak™ Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution
Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to
Breakdown in the Environment
Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative
to Conventional PET Bottles
Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)
Choose Water (UK)
Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)
LYS Packaging (France)
Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)
Raepak? Ltd (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic
Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly
Bottles
EXHIBIT 1: Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for
the Years 1950 through 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in
Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-
Friendly Bottles Market
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
EXHIBIT 3: Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for
the Years 2015-2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $
Million for the Years 2015-2025
PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water
Bottles
EXHIBIT 5: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA
Bottles and PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
EXHIBIT 6: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA
Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
EXHIBIT 7: Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET
Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles:
Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
EXHIBIT 9: Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles:
Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:
Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives
to Plastic
Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous
Potential
Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift
towards Eco-friendly Bottles
Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the
Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018
Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018
Ban on Bottled Water
Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space
Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products
Range
Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for
Making Water Bottles
Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine
Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt
Water
Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
