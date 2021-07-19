Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach US$17.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800036/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Columns & Column Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Chromatography Media / Resins Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Chromatography Media / Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Hamilton Company
- JASCO Corporation
- KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH
- MilliporeSigma
- Pall Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Phenomenex, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- SRI Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Bioscience LLC
- Waters Corp.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique
Types of Chromatography Techniques
World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables
Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market
for Chromatography
EXHIBIT 1: World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion:
2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life
Science Research
EXHIBIT 2: World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015,
2019(E) & 2025(P)
High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant
Opportunities for Resins
Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising
Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases
Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical
Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity
Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food
Adulteration Drives Demand
World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015,
2020(P) & 2025(P)
Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids
Growth
Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research
Boosts Prospects
Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities
Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction
Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test
Laboratories Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right
Climate for the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales
of Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 & 2025
Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Media/Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chromatography Media/Resins
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Media/Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Columns and Column
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Columns and Column
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Columns and Column
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chromatography Detectors
and Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chromatography Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography Filters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Academics and
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Academics and Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Academics and Research
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals and Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food and
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food and Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food and Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals
and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories and
Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and
Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,
Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by End-Use - Academics and
Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories and
Consumables by End-Use - Academics and Research, Hospitals and
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academics and Research, Hospitals and Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Agriculture and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Chromatography
Media/Resins, Columns and Column Accessories, Chromatography
Detectors and Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents,
Buffers, and Adsorbents and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Chromatography Accessories
and Consumables by Type - Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns
and Column Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and
Accessories, Chromatography Filters, Solvents, Buffers, and
Adsorbents and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography
Accessories and Consumables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chromatography Media/Resins, Columns and Column
Accessories, Chromatography Detectors and Accessories,

