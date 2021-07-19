Fountain Therapeutics to Present at 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age, today announced that William Greene, M.D., chief executive officer of Fountain, will present a corporate overview at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium to be held July 21-23, 2021.



Presentation Details: Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

About Fountain Therapeutics

Fountain Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics for chronic degenerative diseases, by restoring cellular resilience. The company’s cell-based AI-driven technology platform leverages recent developments in deep learning and computer vision, enabling the precise prediction of cellular age, a marker of cellular resilience and health. The platform additionally enables extraction of previously missed cellular features that provide extensive insights into the aging process of cells, in addition to novel targets and disease biomarkers. Fueled by the expertise of leaders in aging research and computation, Fountain has turned these insights and technology into an unbiased drug discovery and development engine that introduces a new avenue for the discovery and advancement of therapies for chronic degenerative diseases. Fountain is funded by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Khosla Ventures.

For more information, please visit fountaintx.com and follow the company on Twitter: FountainTx.

