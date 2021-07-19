Xactly Taps World-Class Marketing Executive Johann Wrede as CMO to Spearhead Innovative Brand Initiatives and Accelerate Global Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, today announced that Johann Wrede has been named as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Wrede will oversee all corporate and solutions marketing communications and restructure the company’s overall marketing strategy as it ushers in a new standard of data-backed intelligent revenue.



Prior to joining Xactly, Wrede served as Global SVP Marketing and Head of Creative, Brand, and Advertising at SAP, where he led the transformation of the company’s brand and heightened category awareness through brand identity and narrative development initiatives. Wrede spent 14 years at SAP and held multiple leadership positions, including Head of Global Events and Head of Corporate Marketing.

“Backed by over 20-years of experience, Wrede’s impressive track record of scaling high-growth organizations and leading successful multi-channel marketing strategies will support Xactly’s mission to provide top-tier solutions for enterprises. We are excited and honored to welcome him as our new CMO,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “Wrede’s expertise will be invaluable in our pursuit to level-up business operations by creating more resilient, profitable, and predictable revenue engines.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful first-half of 2021 for Xactly, most notably, the company’s acquisition of TopOPPs , which created the first-of-its-kind, end-to-end platform for Revenue Operations (RevOps), as well as the launch of Xactly Transform , a free service that accelerates digital transformation and unlocks immediate and long-term value from Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform. Additionally, the company announced new partnerships with Televerde , Provarity , and Gainsight , and released its “ The State of Global Enterprise Sales Performance 2021 ” guide.

“In an increasingly competitive landscape, enterprise organizations are challenged to deliver value to customers, accelerate scale, and elevate their brand. It’s imperative for solution providers to understand industry needs and expectations, clearly define their differentiators, and authentically connect with their customers, ” said Wrede. “I’m excited to come on-board during this pivotal moment for Xactly, working to reinforce the company’s momentum and propel Xactly to new heights as it defines a new standard of revenue intelligence with compelling stories.”

Wrede joins an accomplished roster of executives in Xactly’s C-suite, led by founder and CEO, Chris Cabrera, who continuously drives his team to build bigger and bolder solutions and services to transform business processes. In turn, he was named Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group in 2020, as well as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 by The Software Report.

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

