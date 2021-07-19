KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:



When: August 2, 2021

Time: 8:30am ET

Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (236) 738-2273

Conference ID: 4665104

Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4 Inc.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Available Information

KnowBe4 announces material information to the public about KnowBe4, its products, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website (investors.knowbe4.com), its Twitter accounts (@KnowBe4), and its blogs (including: blog.knowbe4.com/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact

KnowBe4, Inc.

Ken Talanian

ir@knowbe4.com

Public Relations Contact

KnowBe4, Inc

Kathy Wattman

pr@knowbe4.com