BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.



BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

