Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$989.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acoustic Modem segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $440.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Underwater Acoustic Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$440.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$404.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Other Interface Platforms Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR



In the global Other Interface Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$248.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$316.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



Aquatec Group Ltd

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

Dspcomm

EvoLogics GmbH

Gavial Holdings, Inc.

Hydroacoustics, Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime

LinkQuest Inc.

Mistral Security Inc.

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Sonardyne International LTD

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Crisis to Derail the Momentum in Underwater Acoustic

Communication Market

COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term

Prospects Remain Optimistic

Established Image as a Robust Platform for Sending & Receiving

Messages Below the Water to Sustain Momentum in the Long-Term

A Note on Modulation Methods

Analysis by Interface Type

Acoustic Modem: Largest & Fastest Growing Interface Type

Sensor Interface Solutions Remain Relevant

While Developed Regions Constitute Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by

Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Underwater Acoustic Communication: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Resort to M&A, Collaborations & Product Innovations to

Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scientific Research & Development: Major End-Use Segment

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas

Sector to Remain a Core Consumer

Critical Importance of Underwater Communication in Offshore

Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth

Acoustic Communication Streamlines Seismic Refraction &

Reflection Techniques

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the

Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Military & Defense Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$

Million (2011-2019)

Active as well as Passive Acoustic Devices Remain Relevant in

Military Systems

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well

Emergence of Environment Monitoring as Mainstream Concept

Enthuses Market

Underwater Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Climate

Recording Applications

Oceanography: Niche Application Segment

Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects

Acoustic Communication Comes to Fore to Streamline Pollution

Monitoring Programs

Robust Demand for Short- and Medium-Range Devices

Acoustic Communication Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring

Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships,

Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment

Rain Gauging Made Effective with Acoustic Communication Devices

Acoustic Devices Enable Effective Communication between Scuba

Divers

Issues & Challenges

Limited Data Transmission Speed

Limited Frequency Band



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

