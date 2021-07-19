Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$989.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acoustic Modem segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $440.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Underwater Acoustic Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$440.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$404.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Other Interface Platforms Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR
In the global Other Interface Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$248.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$316.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Aquatec Group Ltd
- BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.
- Dspcomm
- EvoLogics GmbH
- Gavial Holdings, Inc.
- Hydroacoustics, Inc.
- Kongsberg Maritime
- LinkQuest Inc.
- Mistral Security Inc.
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Sonardyne International LTD
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Crisis to Derail the Momentum in Underwater Acoustic
Communication Market
COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term
Prospects Remain Optimistic
Established Image as a Robust Platform for Sending & Receiving
Messages Below the Water to Sustain Momentum in the Long-Term
A Note on Modulation Methods
Analysis by Interface Type
Acoustic Modem: Largest & Fastest Growing Interface Type
Sensor Interface Solutions Remain Relevant
While Developed Regions Constitute Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by
Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Underwater Acoustic Communication: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Resort to M&A, Collaborations & Product Innovations to
Gain Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scientific Research & Development: Major End-Use Segment
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas
Sector to Remain a Core Consumer
Critical Importance of Underwater Communication in Offshore
Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth
Acoustic Communication Streamlines Seismic Refraction &
Reflection Techniques
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by
Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the
Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Military & Defense Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$
Million (2011-2019)
Active as well as Passive Acoustic Devices Remain Relevant in
Military Systems
Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well
Emergence of Environment Monitoring as Mainstream Concept
Enthuses Market
Underwater Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Climate
Recording Applications
Oceanography: Niche Application Segment
Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects
Acoustic Communication Comes to Fore to Streamline Pollution
Monitoring Programs
Robust Demand for Short- and Medium-Range Devices
Acoustic Communication Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring
Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships,
Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment
Rain Gauging Made Effective with Acoustic Communication Devices
Acoustic Devices Enable Effective Communication between Scuba
Divers
Issues & Challenges
Limited Data Transmission Speed
Limited Frequency Band
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor Interface
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Modem by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Acoustic Modem by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Interface
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Interface Platforms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Environmental Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Pollution
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Pollution Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Climate Recording
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Climate Recording by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Hydrography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Oceanography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Oceanography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Homeland Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Scientific
Research & Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Scientific Research &
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Underwater Acoustic
Communication
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem
and Other Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland
Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor
Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem
and Other Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Environmental
Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording,
Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military &
Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland
Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem
and Other Interface Platforms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland
Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
