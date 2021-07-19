Worldwide X-Band Radar Industry to 2026 - Featuring Raytheon, Furuno and Selex ES Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Band Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global X-band radar market reached a value of US$ 5.41 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



X-band is a class of radio waves that generally fall between the frequency range of 8ghz to 12ghz. X-band radar systems operate in this frequency range and are primarily used in maritime navigation for military and civil applications. X-band radars are installed on most large-sized research vessels, along with several offshore systems. Initially, these radars were developed for ship traffic navigation and control. Over the past decades, however, non-coherent X-band and S-band marine radars have been used in the monitoring of traffic and navigation of ships in coastal areas. The addition of certain software and hardware components have further enabled the utilization of these radars for measuring currents and waves. They are also being used by governments, academia and other industries for supporting offshore platform operations, monitoring oil spills and studying air-sea interactions.



At present, numerous investments across the globe are being made for the development of innovative weather detection radars. The advanced X-band Weather Radar is one such innovation which was recently launched by the Finland-based weather, environmental, and industrial measurement company, Vaisala Oyj. It offers more accurate precipitation measurement and improved data for flood warnings for hydro-electric power plants. Apart from this, the frequency band is also used in airborne or spaceborne imaging radars based on the synthetic aperture radar (SAR). For instance, in May 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Radar Imaging Satellite 2B, or RISAT 2B, an all-weather imaging satellite, which is fitted with an X-band SAR. The radar will help in providing minute details about the size of objects present on the earth, structures and movement, to complement the data collected through standard optical remote-sensing satellites.



