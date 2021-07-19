Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799811/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Tissue Diagnostics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Tissue Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio SB

Bio-Genex Laboratories

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.











I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Tissue Diagnostics Market: Prelude

Immunohistochemistry Emerges as the Major Tissue Diagnostic Test

Breast Cancer Leads the Application Market for Tissue Diagnostics

Hospitals Represent the Leading End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industries

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Tissue

Diagnostics

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases (in Million) in

Men by Cancer Site: 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of New Cancer Deaths (in Million) in

Men by Cancer Site: 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of New Cancer Cases (in Million) in

Women by Cancer Site: 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of New Cancer Deaths (in Million) in

Women by Cancer Site: 2018

Aging Population and Changing Lifestyles Drive Cancer

Incidence, Fueling Prospects for Tissue Diagnostics Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total

Population by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Increasing Healthcare Spending Levels Augur Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Healthcare Market Size in $ Billion for the

Years 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 13: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

EXHIBIT 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity

for Tissue Diagnostics Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting

Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

Sustained Advancements in Tissue Diagnostics Space Fuel Market

Prospects

Market Poised to Benefit from Digitalization of Tissue

Diagnostic Techniques & Automated Tissue Diagnostic Systems







