Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 53.3% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$706 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$767.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$767.4 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)



3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GrupA Medical Products

Guardian

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medica Europe BV

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Prionte







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes

and Gowns

Developed Regions Dominate, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future

Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Finland)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

GrupA Medical Products (Turkey)

Guardian (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medica Europe BV (Netherlands)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health (USA)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Prionte (South Africa)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns

EXHIBIT 1: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

EXHIBIT 2: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:

(CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016

EXHIBIT 3: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the

Period 2014-2018

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical

Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections

Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and

2045

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare

Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Healthcare Services Industry Increasing

Burden of HAIs Strengthen Demand for Personal Protection

Products including Gowns and Drapes: World Healthcare

Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Gowns by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Gowns by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gowns by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reusable

and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical

Drapes and Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes

and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________