Learning Care Group Names Abe Hong Chief Technology Officer

NOVI, Mich., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. announces today that Abe Hong is joining the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, effective Aug. 2, 2021. Learning Care Group is the second largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America, operating nearly 1,000 schools in 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally.

Hong will lead all aspects of Learning Care Group’s technology strategy and its information technology (IT) function and capabilities, overseeing technical infrastructure, business applications, technology integration and digital initiatives as the company furthers its leadership role among childcare providers through educational excellence and outstanding customer service. He will report to Learning Care Group CEO Mark Bierley.

“Abe brings a wealth of expertise as a leader who guides teams in delivering transformative technology initiatives and providing innovative solutions that elevate the customer experience,” said Bierley. “His unique perspective, strong technical capabilities, and extensive experience in digital technology will be valuable assets for LCG as we leverage innovation to engage our employees, enrich children’s learning, and provide convenience and connectivity for busy families.”

Hong’s background encompasses more than 20 years of corporate IT leadership experience in public companies and in consultancy. Before joining Learning Care Group, Hong was Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Technologent, a global technology services company. In this role, he oversaw corporate digital growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, enterprise technology strategy, product management, and back office and customer facing operational functions. Previously, he served as Chief Information Officer at Discount Tire, where he was instrumental in transforming the customer experience and maximizing productivity through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Prior to that, Hong served in a variety of strategic leadership roles at Red Rock Resorts, Starbucks, and Andersen Consulting. Hong earned a Bachelor of Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“With innovation among its core values right alongside safety, honesty, trust, love of learning and passion for excellence, Learning Care Group is poised to maximize a tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Hong. “I look forward to leading this outstanding team in leveraging technology to further enhance the employee experience, help prepare children for a successful future, and delight families in communities nationwide.”

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates nearly 1,000 schools (corporate and franchise) across 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve approximately 150,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

