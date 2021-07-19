Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Solvent-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Stain Resistant Coatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Stain Resistant Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$838.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$933.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$933.3 Million by the year 2027.



Other Technologies Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$229.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$296.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$600.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)



3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

APV Engineered Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Crypton LLC.

Nanotex LLC

ICL Phosphate Specialty

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD.

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain

Resistant Coatings Market

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance

Coatings Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel

Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market

Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest

Segment based on Chemistry

Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type

Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to

Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

APV Engineered Coatings (USA)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Crypton LLC. (USA)

Nanotex LLC (USA)

ICL Phosphate Specialty (USA)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD. (Japan)

The Chemours Company (USA)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key

Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Output by Region (2022):

Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage

Change over 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 3: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage

of GDP) by Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for

Stain-Resistance Coatings

EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for

Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color

Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict

Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in

Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN? Coating with Anti-Stain

and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant

Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain

Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep

Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for

Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions

with High Effectiveness



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solvent-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Siloxane

Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Siloxane Copolymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Siloxane Copolymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Polyvinylidene Fluoride

(PVDF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinylidene Fluoride

(PVDF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Chemistries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Cookware &

Bakeware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Cookware & Bakeware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cookware & Bakeware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Siloxane

Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stain

Resistant Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stain

Resistant Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



