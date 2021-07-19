Impulse Dynamics Expands Commercial Leadership Team

MARLTON, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics (USA) Inc., a company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), today announced the appointment of Jason Spees to the position of President, Chief Commercial Officer. Spees, who will be based in the company’s headquarters office in Marlton, N.J., brings nearly 20 years of commercial success in the medical device industry, most recently at Biotronik, where he implemented a new commercial strategy driving strong market share growth across all divisions. Prior to Biotronik, Jason was Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for digital health and diagnostics company Preventice Solutions, and also served in commercial roles at Boston Scientific in cardiac rhythm management, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and diagnostics. Jason was also a captain in the United States Air Force and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Research and Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy with academic distinction, and holds a Master of Arts in Public Management - Finance from the University of Maryland.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming Jason to Impulse Dynamics,” said Dr. Simos Kedikoglou, CEO of Impulse Dynamics. “Given the strong demand for CCM® therapy in the U.S. and abroad, his leadership and experience will be critical assets for Impulse Dynamics. Capitalizing on our global regulatory approvals and our supportive reimbursement, Jason will further build our commercial team and processes to drive strong business execution and help Team Impulse Dynamics reach the numerous heart failure patients that can benefit from CCM therapy in the U.S. and worldwide.”

“Heart failure is a devastating disease, and it is exciting to be a part of getting the revolutionary Optimizer Smart technology to the heart failure patients that can benefit from the therapy, while also driving value for shareholders,” said Spees. “Impulse Dynamics continues to gain momentum, and I am eager to help bring this breakthrough device to more patients in need of this therapeutic alternative.”

CCM therapy is the first approach of its kind designed to improve contraction of the heart, potentially allowing more oxygen-rich blood to reach the body. This breakthrough technology can enhance the quality of life for patients who are no longer adequately responding to medications to manage their symptoms.

About the Optimizer® and CCM® Therapy

Cardiac contractility modulation produces non-excitatory electrical pulses delivered by the implantable Optimizer device to improve systolic contraction of the heart. The Optimizer Smart System was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it is the first and only device of its kind approved in the U.S. CCM therapy sends precisely timed electrical pulses to the heart muscle during the absolute refractory period, which occurs just after the heart initiates contraction. In doing so, CCM strengthens and helps the heart contract more forcibly. Impulse Dynamics has completed numerous clinical studies, including several randomized controlled trials, the results of which have been published in over 80 articles appearing in leading medical journals. Studies have shown CCM therapy to sustainably improve 6-minute hall walk distance, quality of life, and functional status among patients who are candidates for the device. The Optimizer Smart has been implanted in over 5,000 patients and is currently available in the U.S., Europe, China, Brazil, India, and more than 40 other countries worldwide.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers improve the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment that is proven to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients.1 CCM therapy is a safe, effective, and minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few viable options available to them.1 To learn more, visit www.impulsedynamics.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

