Purely Inspired® Partners With Gold Medalist Dominique Moceanu To Promote Superfoods Product Line

Oakville, ON and New York, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purely Inspired, a premium brand that focuses on making high-quality, nutritious products for all, has announced a partnership with gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu to support the brand’s new Superfood product line, exclusively found at Walmart locations.

Moceanu, the youngest gold medalist in U.S. Olympic gymnastics history, who captured hearts around the world with her exuberant performances 25 years ago, has combined her love of the sport and entrepreneurial spirit to establish the Dominique Moceanu Gymnastics Center. A long-time advocate for a healthy and balanced approach to youth sports, Moceanu will be featured in the Purely Inspired “Do What Makes You Feel Good” campaign that will include social content and online advertising.

Purely Inspired Superfoods are designed for consumers who are always on the go, but doing their best to work towards a healthy lifestyle. The product lineup includes Superfood Greens, Healthy Beets+ Superfood Powder, Superfood Reds, and Healthy Beets Superfood Capsules.

“I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that is committed to finding a balance between something that’s easy to use, tastes good and provides health benefits for the entire family,” Moceanu said. “Since retiring from competitive gymnastics, I’ve learned to embrace doing what makes me feel good in life and it’s a message that I want to help share with others.”

Moceanu, who is a wife, mother, yoga teacher, gym owner, and a bestselling author, will share insights and perspective from her everyday life as part of the campaign.

“Dominique inspired the world 25 years-ago and she still continues to inspire the gymnastics community, young athletes and their families on a daily basis,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences Inc., the parent company of the Purely Inspired brand. “Purely Inspired was designed for busy people and families who are always on the go, providing an easy, great tasting and convenient solution to help them feel good every day.”

Built on the commitment to make accessible nutrition for all, Purely Inspired designs its products to fit all of life’s moments. Purely Inspired Superfoods deliver delicious, nutritious superfoods plus immune support with the addition of vitamin C and zinc in super convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. The easy-to-read labels on each bottle convey important information about the products and add transparency to the Purely Inspired brand’s ingredients, allowing consumers to pick the Purely Inspired Superfood products that best suit their lifestyle.

All Purely Inspired products undergo multiple rounds of large-scale sensory analysis to ensure that the best tasting formula comes to life, and all product claims are backed by research and are formulated by in-house scientific experts. The Purely Inspired line of nutritional products contains choices that are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, in addition to being non-GMO, gluten free, and soy free. For more information on Purely Inspired products, visit www.purelyinspired.com, or follow Purely Inspired on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

About Purely Inspired®

At Purely Inspired®, we know it’s the first steps, the simple wins and the guilty pleasures that bring the most joy. That’s why we design our products to fit all of life’s moments. With pure, delicious ingredients and an affordable price tag, you can reward yourself for a job well done. So, do what makes you feel good, with nutrition you can trust by your side.

From our Organic Plant-based protein options to our Non-GMO Collagen Program to our Organic Superfoods program, we are proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition, designed to support you on your well-being journey, whether you are well on your way or just beginning. Every Purely Inspired product is made with clean and pure high-quality ingredients and offered in a variety of convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. Celebrate your commitment to well-being for yourself, your family and your community by incorporating Purely Inspired products into your routine. Here’s to well-being for all!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Dominique Moceanu

Dominique Moceanu, the youngest gold medalist in U.S. Olympic gymnastics history, is a pioneer in the advocacy for a safe, healthy and balanced approach to women’s gymnastics. The youngest athlete to qualify for the U.S. Junior National Team, the youngest gymnast ever to compete at the Pan-American Games and the youngest member of both the 1995 World Championships team and the 1996 Olympic gold medal winning gymnastics team, Moceanu has championed a new approach to youth sports with an emphasis on athlete safety. Following her retirement from the sport, Moceanu received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, released her best-selling memoir, Off Balance, and established the Dominique Moceanu Gymnastics Center, which is a state-of-the-art, family-friendly gymnastics facility that offers programming for all levels of the sport. For more information, please visit www.dmgc-USA.com.

