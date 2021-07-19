Video Technology Leader Connatix Announces Significant Investment from Court Square Capital Partners

LONDON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connatix, the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a significant investment from Court Square Capital Partners. By partnering with Court Square, one of the most experienced teams in private equity, Connatix plans to advance M&A, expand its global reach, including the launch of a dedicated London office, and accelerate product innovation.



Founded in 2014, Connatix is dedicated to helping publishers and advertisers deliver premium video experiences. The end-to-end platform features the leading online video player, turn-key monetization formats, and an integrated ad server and exchange that were purpose-built for video. Additionally, the company has leveraged AI and automation technologies to build product offerings, including first-to-market contextual targeting and insights solutions and the recently unveiled Marketplace, a rich content library filled with dynamically updated videos that are created by Connatix for publishers. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide, more than 1,000 advertisers, and is directly integrated with leading demand side platforms (DSPs).

Court Square Capital’s investment will help Connatix to accelerate growth through strategic M&A initiatives and to expand its reach by bringing market-leading video technologies to priority international markets later this year. The UK is one of those markets, with Connatix set to invest substantially in the region. Connatix will launch a dedicated office in London, expanding its customer success and sales teams in the region to serve a growing UK client roster.

And while Connatix has already begun to harness the unique power of contextual data for video advertising, this investment will also help the company further expand its successful demand-side offerings with new contextual innovations that continue to bridge the gap between advertisers and publishers.

“Since its inception, Connatix’s mission has been to help publishers grow their businesses through successful video experiences,” said David Kashak, CEO and Co-Founder of Connatix. “We are thrilled to partner with Court Square Capital to further this mission as we enter this next stage of growth. Their extensive experience, breadth of knowledge, and shared vision for the growth potential of Connatix made them the ideal investment partner.”

“Connatix has seen impressive growth, establishing itself as a leader in the market,” said Kevin White, Partner at Court Square Capital. “Court Square has a long history of backing market-leading, founder-led companies and we are excited to share our expertise and resources with Connatix, exploring organic growth channels and M&A opportunities that position the company for continued global success.”

David Kashak will remain the CEO of Connatix, and will serve on the board of Directors along with Co-Founder and COO Oren Stern. Volition Partners, an early investor in Connatix, will remain invested in the company. William Blair & Company served as the financial advisor to Connatix.

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers and 1,000 advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company in 2020 and an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player in 2021.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 235 platform investments, helping managers, families and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.0 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.