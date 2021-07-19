Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past nine years, Anghami has built a vast network of telco partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa, becoming the leader in this field with 37 partnerships. With the aim of strengthening and growing this network, Anghami announced the launch of six new mobile partnerships and offers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the first half of 2021, bringing Anghami Plus to more and more people, and further, strengthening the platform’s position as the leading music streaming service in the region.



In a region where digital payments have been a challenge, the company has focused on partnerships with telcos to make payments easier. Choucri Khairallah, Anghami’s VP of Business Development, commented, “We’re delighted to be teaming up with our strategic partners across the region to enable more users to discover Anghami Plus and enjoy the music and podcasts they love in innovative propositions that offer the best experience and value. Partnering with mobile operators has been a key focus for us since our inception as they give us the opportunity to reach new audiences, benefiting for the telco partner’s big marketing reach as well as offering our users a convenient way to pay or to benefit from access to Anghami Plus through bundles that are tailor-made for each market.”

Anghami has joined forces with Virgin Mobile in UAE and KSA to offer their customers a unique music experience. In UAE, Virgin Mobile customers can benefit from unlimited downloads with an Anghami Plus subscription on all plans worth AED 79 or more. In KSA, when signing up to select Virgin Mobile Plans through Virgin Mobile App, customers can get Anghami Plus for free for three months, six months or longer.

Targeting the vibrant Saudi youth segment, Anghami Plus will be offered for free with select Zain Shabab postpaid plans.

In addition to Anghami Plus being bundled with Orange Tunisia's “Bon plan GigaMusic” exclusively on the My Orange App, Anghami, Orange and Xiaomi launched a major campaign starting May 31, 2021 offering four months of Anghami Plus for free with any purchase of the Redmi 9T smartphone packed with Orange’s Edawa5 bundle.

Building on a seven-year-long partnership between Anghami and Maroc Telecom, Anghami has teamed to offer three months of Anghami Plus for free to any new postpaid customer choosing a plan of 99DH and above. The offer was communicated using a major OOH campaign across different cities in Morocco, giving users unlimited access to music this summer.

In the effort to bring Anghami Plus to more users across the region, Anghami announced launching a new partnership with Djezzy, the leading mobile operator in Algeria. Djezzy’s customers will be able to enjoy a seamless listening experience on Anghami and access to more than 57 million songs and podcasts on the go on all their favorite devices.

Anghami recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising of more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

