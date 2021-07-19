BPM+ Health Appoints Shane McNamee M.D. as Executive Director

Boston, MA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM+ Health, a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of health care delivery, announced that it had appointed Shane McNamee M.D. as its new executive director. A clinical solutions architect and board-certified physical medicine & rehabilitation (PM&R) physician, Dr. McNamee currently serves as the chief medical information officer (CMIO) at Peraton, a leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider. Before this appointment, Dr. McNamee served as Chief Health Information Officer, BPM+ Health.

Dr. McNamee has had consistent success leading healthcare and technology teams throughout his career to drive towards growth, including large, complex private-sector corporations/organizations. He has demonstrated performance in identifying and adopting technology innovations into operations for large public and private organizations. In his role as executive director, Dr. McNamee is responsible for leading the community as a change agent promulgating the vision of BPM+ Health and advocating for the improvements and benefits it can provide to the health sector.

“Shane has been an active member of BPM+ Health since day one and is a tireless advocate in support of patient needs and quality improvement,” said Ken Rubin, former executive director, BPM+ Health. “He has spent years engaged in the practical application of health IT, especially across the system and institutional boundaries, and is passionate and committed to seeing the advancement of solutions to address what has historically prevented effective and efficient care across the patient's journey. I’m thrilled to see him elevated to the position of executive director for BPM+ Health.”

This transition was necessary as Mr. Rubin accepted a federal appointment at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the Veterans Health Administration’s Standards and Interoperability Office. Mr. Rubin will continue in a leadership role at BPM+ Health, serving as Community Engagement Lead, which removes the fiduciary conflict of interest. VA is a founding member of BPM+ Health and remains committed to the work of the community.

“We have long dreamed of a Learning Health System where the latest best practices are at the fingertips of all the actors along a patient’s pathways. Unfortunately, it still takes up 17 years for new best practices to propagate across the healthcare system. The quality and cost impacts of this reality are simply no longer tenable,” said Dr. McNamee. “I’m thrilled to accept this opportunity to lead our community, continuing to work with Mr. Rubin to advance the state-of-the-practice knowledge translation to the bedside of every patient seeking care.”

Dr. McNamee is a clinical solutions architect & polytrauma rehabilitation physician specializing in recovering those with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and complex combat wounds. He is published in the fields of TBI, complex neurologic injuries, post-combat care, and polytrauma. He graduated as a Presidential Scholar from the Medical College of Ohio and completed a residency in PM&R at Virginia Commonwealth University.

About BPM+ Health

BPM+ Health is a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery. It will achieve this by applying business process modeling standards to clinical best practices, care pathways, and workflows directly at the point of care. It is a cross-discipline group of professional organizations, clinical societies, and healthcare providers working together to develop and pilot standards-driven healthcare process automation techniques to realize the benefits of Healthcare IT fully. BPM+ Health is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://www.bpm-plus.org/ for more information.

