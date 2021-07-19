Global Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Strobe Beacons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$793.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38% share of the global Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$538.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$432.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$432.5 Million by the year 2027.
Bells & Horns Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020
In the global Bells & Horns segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$181.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$242.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
- Auer Signal GmbH
- E2s Warning Signals
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Federal Signal Corporation
- Moflash Signalling Ltd.
- Patlite Corporation
- Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH
- Potter Electric Signal Company LLC
- R. Stahl AG
- Tomar Electronics, Inc.
- WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG,
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual
Signaling Devices
An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices
Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and
Outlook
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High
Product Segment Analysis
Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market
Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category
Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools
Growing Importance of Fire Alarms
Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market
EXHIBIT 1: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the
Years 2017 through 2020
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Auer Signal GmbH (Austria)
E2S Warning Signals (USA)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Edwards Company, Inc. (USA)
Federal Signal Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Moflash Signalling Ltd. (UK)
NHP Electric Engineering Products Pty Ltd. (Australia)
PATLITE Corporation (USA)
Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH (Germany)
Potter Electric Signal Company LLC (USA)
R.STAHL AG (Germany)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sirena S.p.A. (Italy)
Tomar Electronics, Inc. (USA)
WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices
High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed
Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of
Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by
Region
Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices
Market
Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4
.0 and ?Smart Factory? in the Global Industrial Landscape
EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global
Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big
Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics,
and Smart Machines
EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million)
by Sector for the Period 2016-2018
Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices
EXHIBIT 4: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing
Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude
Oil Production (in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and
2018
EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
EXHIBIT 6: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Type of Company (2017-2019)
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling
Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety
AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities
Product Innovations & Improvements
Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV
Signaling Devices
Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Strobe Beacons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Strobe Beacons by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Strobe Beacons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bells & Horns by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bells & Horns by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bells & Horns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fire Alarms/Call
Points by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fire Alarms/Call Points by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Alarms/Call Points
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical &
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical & Pharmaceutical
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Audible &
Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting,
Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Audible &
Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas,
Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power,
Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call
Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,
Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling
Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &
Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Audible &
Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting,
Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &
Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire
Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Audible &
Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas,
Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power,
Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Audible & Visual
Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &
