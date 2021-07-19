Global Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Strobe Beacons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$793.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38% share of the global Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$538.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$432.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$432.5 Million by the year 2027.



Bells & Horns Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020



In the global Bells & Horns segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$181.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$242.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.6 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)



Auer Signal GmbH

E2s Warning Signals

Eaton Corporation PLC

Federal Signal Corporation

Moflash Signalling Ltd.

Patlite Corporation

Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH

Potter Electric Signal Company LLC

R. Stahl AG

Tomar Electronics, Inc.

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG,







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual

Signaling Devices

An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High

Product Segment Analysis

Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market

Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category

Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools

Growing Importance of Fire Alarms

Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market

EXHIBIT 1: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the

Years 2017 through 2020

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Auer Signal GmbH (Austria)

E2S Warning Signals (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Edwards Company, Inc. (USA)

Federal Signal Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Moflash Signalling Ltd. (UK)

NHP Electric Engineering Products Pty Ltd. (Australia)

PATLITE Corporation (USA)

Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH (Germany)

Potter Electric Signal Company LLC (USA)

R.STAHL AG (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sirena S.p.A. (Italy)

Tomar Electronics, Inc. (USA)

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of

Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by

Region

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Market

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4

.0 and ?Smart Factory? in the Global Industrial Landscape

EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global

Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big

Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics,

and Smart Machines

EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million)

by Sector for the Period 2016-2018

Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices

EXHIBIT 4: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing

Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude

Oil Production (in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and

2018

EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 6: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Type of Company (2017-2019)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling

Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety

AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities

Product Innovations & Improvements

Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV

Signaling Devices

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023



