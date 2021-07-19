Restrictions on Travel during the Covid-19 Pandemic Expected to Surge the Growth of the Global Passenger Information System Market - Exclusive Business Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global passenger information system market is forecasted to reach $56,885.6 million by the end of 2026, from $20,325.3 million in 2018. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the passenger information system market has recorded a CAGR of 13.5% during recent months, while it was estimated to be 14.3% in the pre-pandemic scenario. The main reason behind this downfall is the restrictions on national and international travel imposed by the government during this period. Passenger information system is used to provide real-time information about public transport to the passengers. The demand of this system has been declined as the travelling and public transport has yet not started.

Factors Impacting the Revenue before and after the Pandemic

According to the report, the real-time market size has been declined compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $18,846.5 million, while it was estimated to be $26,923.6 million in a pre-COVID analysis. As Covid-19 pandemic has not come to an end yet, the governments across the world have imposed many policies and regulations related to travel and tourism industry. Public transport is yet to become fully operational, which has declined the demand of the passenger information system market during the pandemic period.

Key Players and Strategies

1. Alstom

2. Indra

3. Cubic Corporation

4. Hitachi, Ltd.

5. Electric Corporation

6. Mitsubishi

7. Teleste Corporation

8. Central Electronics Limited

9. ST Engineering

10. Siemens

11. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

12. Thales Group

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, and partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Thales Group, a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets, completed the acquisition of Gemalto. Incorporating the talent and technologies of Gemalto, Thales will develop secure solutions to address the major challenges faced by our societies, such as unmanned air traffic management, data and network cyber security, airport security or financial transaction security.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global passenger information system market is expected to recover from the loss in the 3rd/4th quarter of 2022.

However, with the 2nd wave and the expected 3rd wave of the pandemic, the restrictions on travel are not being lifted totally. Hence, this may extend the recovery period of the market further. However, with the decreasing cases of Covid-19, the market has already geared up for growth in the post pandemic period. Governments are also promoting digitization of systems in order to diminish the social contact to curb the Covid-19 infection. These factors are expected to enhance the market growth during the upcoming years.

