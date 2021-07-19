Global Servo Motors and Drives Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Motors and Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Servo Motors and Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points

An Introduction to Servo Motors and Drives

Global Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and

Factories, Demand Rises for Servo Motors & Drives

EXHIBIT 5: Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs

Need for Servo Motors and Drives: Global Industrial Automation

Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and

2026

Factory Automation Systems to Spur Demand for Servo Motors and

Drives

Servo Motors Find Use in Emerging Applications

Growing Use of Robotics in Industrial Facilities Gives Rise to

Market Demand

EXHIBIT 6: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)

by Country for the Years 2019 & 2023

Current Crisis Further Stresses the Importance of Robotics &

Automation in Industrial Settings

Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Trends Present Tremendous

Potential for Servo Motors and Drives Market

EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020E

Auto Industry?s Shift towards Advanced and Efficient Automation

Technologies Augurs Well for the Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Electric Vehicles to Spur

Demand for DC Servo Motors

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Growth Determine Dynamics

in Servo Motors and Drives Market

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of August 2020

Complex Operations and Intense Competition Fuel Need for

Efficient Servo Motors in Textile Industry

Food Processing Industry Benefits from the Advent of Advanced

Food-Grade Servo Motors

EXHIBIT 11: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Medical Equipment Advancements to Enhance Need for Servo Motors &

Drives

Servo Drives Market Poised for Long-Term Healthy Growth

Key Emerging Trends in Servo Drives Market

Model-Matching Control Servo Technology Overcomes Drawbacks of

Traditional PID Control

Rising Use of Motor Control Components in Motors: Opportunity

for the Market

Adoption of Energy Efficiency Standards Worldwide Supports

Demand for Servo Motors & Drives

Advancements in Servo Drives and Motors Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Restraining Servo Motors and Drives Market



