Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2027

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027. Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Remote Monitoring and Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Remote Monitoring and Control
Advantages of Remote Monitoring
Global Market Outlook & Prospects
Solutions Emerge as the Largest Segment
Regional Markets
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need
for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in
Remote Monitoring and Control Systems and Solutions: Global
Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
Industry 4.0 or IIoT Improves Remote Control and Monitoring
IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling
Advantages
COVID-19 Prompts Organizations to Bet on IIoT and Edge
Computing to Adjust to New Normal
Industrial Mobility Enhances Need for Remote Monitoring and
Control
EXHIBIT 2: Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of
Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities
for Remote Monitoring & Control: Global Shipments of
Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through
2019
Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology
Convergence of Emerging Technologies Brings Intelligent
Connectivity & Enables Remote Monitoring
5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart
Factories
Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Remote
Monitoring in Energy & Utilities Industry
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy
Sector Sets the Business Climate for Remote Monitoring &
Control in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure
Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030
SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
SCADA Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Oil & Gas Industry: Remote Monitoring and Control Helps Real-
Time Surveillance of Hazardous & Remote Sites
EXHIBIT 5: As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas
Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, Remote
Monitoring and Control Systems Poised to Benefit: Global
Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Remote Monitoring?s Growing Role in Proactive Maintenance of
Water & Wastewater Networks
Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
Cloud Implementation Gains Prominence in Remote Monitoring and
Control
Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels
Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
Edge Controllers Drive Advancements in Remote Monitoring
Capabilities
Primary Benefits of Edge Processing
Equipment Makers Exploit Remote Machine Monitoring to Improve
Service Levels
Emergency Shutdown Systems: Vital Part of Remote Monitoring and
Control
Risk of Cybersecurity Breaches in SCADA Systems
