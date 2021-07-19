Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Monitoring and Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799508/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027. Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Remote Monitoring and Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)



ABB Ltd

Cummins

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co

Endress+Hauser AG

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

General Electric Co

Hitachi Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

ICONICS, Inc

ITarian LLC

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Larsen & Toubro

Leo Tech

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd

Omega Engineering, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Rubicon Water

Schneider Electric SE

Teracom Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Remote Monitoring and Control

Advantages of Remote Monitoring

Global Market Outlook & Prospects

Solutions Emerge as the Largest Segment

Regional Markets

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need

for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in

Remote Monitoring and Control Systems and Solutions: Global

Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management

Industry 4.0 or IIoT Improves Remote Control and Monitoring

IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling

Advantages

COVID-19 Prompts Organizations to Bet on IIoT and Edge

Computing to Adjust to New Normal

Industrial Mobility Enhances Need for Remote Monitoring and

Control

EXHIBIT 2: Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of

Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities

for Remote Monitoring & Control: Global Shipments of

Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through

2019

Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology

Convergence of Emerging Technologies Brings Intelligent

Connectivity & Enables Remote Monitoring

5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart

Factories

Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Remote

Monitoring in Energy & Utilities Industry

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy

Sector Sets the Business Climate for Remote Monitoring &

Control in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure

Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030

SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants

SCADA Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making

EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Oil & Gas Industry: Remote Monitoring and Control Helps Real-

Time Surveillance of Hazardous & Remote Sites

EXHIBIT 5: As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas

Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, Remote

Monitoring and Control Systems Poised to Benefit: Global

Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Remote Monitoring?s Growing Role in Proactive Maintenance of

Water & Wastewater Networks

Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand

Cloud Implementation Gains Prominence in Remote Monitoring and

Control

Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service

SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector

Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels

Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs

Edge Controllers Drive Advancements in Remote Monitoring

Capabilities

Primary Benefits of Edge Processing

Equipment Makers Exploit Remote Machine Monitoring to Improve

Service Levels

Emergency Shutdown Systems: Vital Part of Remote Monitoring and

Control

Risk of Cybersecurity Breaches in SCADA Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Field Instruments

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Field Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Power T&D Sector Presents Opportunities for SCADA Market

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and Control

by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and Control

by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas,

Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and Control

by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and Control

by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas,

Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Field

Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water &

Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Field Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Field Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Remote Monitoring

and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by Type - Field Instruments and

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by Type - Field Instruments and Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring

and Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Field Instruments and Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Monitoring and Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food &

Beverage, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Remote Monitoring and

Control by End-Use - Power, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Oil &

Gas, Water & Wastewater and Other End-uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

About Reportlinker

