Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance For Q3 and Q4 2021; Poised For 436% YoY Revenue Growth To $15.9 Million

With respect to Q3, Splash sees revenue of $5.78 million, implying an increase of 34% sequentially and 310% over its comparative quarter in 2020. The company expects its FY Q4 2021 results to reach $5.78 million, representing a sequential quarterly increase of 39% and a comparative quarterly increase of 366%. Year-end guidance implies for total revenues to reach $15.97 million, implying year-over-year growth of 436%.

Business Highlights

Splash Beverage Group continues to accelerate brand growth throughout key markets, both domestic and international.

Company stock uplisted to the NYSE/American Exchange in June 2021

Since the start of 2021, the company has entered into significant distribution agreements with at least seven leading independent US distributors

Began operations on its first acquisition Copa di Vino

Secured distribution for all its brands in China through a deal with American Software Capital targeting a combined market opportunity of more than $64 billion

Announced that its Qplash platform will integrate all its brands to rapidly expand its national market presence

William Meissner, President & CMO, said, "We are seeing broad market penetration of all our brands across US markets and expect similar traction in our overseas distribution agreements, making us comfortable to provide initial revenue guidance heading into the back half of this year. We are particularly encouraged by the current 71% increase in Pulpoloco sales compared to last year, as well as significant growth and positive consumer response to Copa Di Vino, TapouT hydrating sports drink, and flavored SALT 100% agave tequila brands."

He added, "Heading into the back half of this year, which is usually a seasonally strong period for beverage and spirits sales, we expect to see an acceleration of brand development across the board. We believe that both SALT tequila and Copa Di Vino are positioned for at least double-digit percentage growth, and with TapouT being part-owned by the WWE, we believe the market penetration for that product can lead to exponential growth on a national scale."

SALT 100% agave tequila is currently offered in national retail chains, including Walmart stores and 48 Sam's Club locations throughout the United States. Pulpoloco sangria, Copa Di Vino, and TapouT hydrating sports drink are represented by leading regional distributors, with several agreements made with top-performing Anheuser Busch distributorships.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will provide further updates to its forward-looking revenue guidance when appropriate.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

