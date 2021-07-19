Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2025

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $12.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2025. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach $6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 5-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
Public Safety LTE market in the U.S. is estimated at $1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of $1.2 Billion by the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2025 period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Mixed Bag Outlook for Public Safety LTE Amid the COVID-19
Outbreak
Widening Deficits Will Dampen Revenue Potential in Military,
Border Control & Law Enforcement
Emergency Healthcare Response to Witness Above Average Growth
LMR to LTE Migration to Gain Momentum, Post Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: With Hybrid Deployment Accounting for 46% of Market
Revenues, the Decline in LMR Licensing Will Take the Steam Out
of Hybrid Deployments in the Immediate Term: Number of LMR
Licenses in the United States in the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Public Safety Private/Hybrid LTE Market (2017, 2019
and 2021): eNodeBs Shipments in Units
Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband
Networks
Fifth Generation Wireless Technology to Change the Ways of
Communication: Public Safety Networks from LTE to 5G
Importance of Communication in Disaster & Emergency Response &
Why LTE Commands Attention
EXHIBIT 3: Rapid Penetration of 4G LTE Provides the Foundation
for the Growth of LTE-Based Public Safety Networks: Global 4G
LTE Connections (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019 and
2022
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Growing Global Momentum for Managing Disaster Risk, Against
the Backdrop of Climate Change, Provides the Cornerstone for
the Growth of Public Safety LTE
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events &
Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness:
Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster
for the Year 2018
Healthcare Challenges Posed by Rapidly Aging World Population
Drives the Importance of Emergency Medical Services
EXHIBIT 6: Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Geriatric
Health Care Costs Highlight the Need for Efficient Emergency
Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the
65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years
2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 7: Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services
Drives the Focus on the Importance of First Responder
Coordination & Their Ability to Mobilize Intelligence: Global
Market for Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2023
Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Need for Advanced Public Safety
LTE Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Focus on Smart City Development Opens Up
Opportunities for Connected Emergency Services & Communication
Networks: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Terrorism & Stringent Law Enforcement and Border Control
Spur the Need for Mission Critical Communication Systems
EXHIBIT 9: Persistent Threat of Terror Plots & Terror Attacks
and Deaths Make National Security a Priority that Sheds Focus
on Effective Mission-Critical Communication Systems: Global
Number of Deaths Due to Terrorism for the Years 2010, 2013,
2015 & 2018
Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response
Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE
EXHIBIT 10: Ever-Present Threat of Fires & the Importance of
Immediate Response to Save Life & Property Drive the
Importance of Public Safety LTE in Fire Safety Services:
Global Number of Reported Fire Incidents (In Million) for
the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2018
EXHIBIT 11: With Fire Rescue Calls Averaging to Over 45 Million
Per Year, Robustness of Emergency Communications Receives New
Attention & Focus: Global Number of Fire Rescue Calls Made,
Breakdown by Country for the Year 2018
Growing Use of Drones for Public Safety Throws the Spotlight on
LTE for Drone Flight Management, Communication & Situational
Awareness
EXHIBIT 12: World Civil Drone Market (in US$ Billion) for Years
2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
EXHIBIT 13: World Civil Drone Market by Type (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer and Commercial Drones
Growing Awareness Over the Combinational Power of LMR & Public
Safety LTE Drives the Popularity of Hybrid LTE & Interoperable
Solutions
Complete Migration to Pure Public-Safety LTE Radio Access
Network Faces Its Own Set of Challenges
Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications
Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT, An Important Trend in
the Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
Restraints and Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
