Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2025

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $12.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2025. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach $6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 5-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



Public Safety LTE market in the U.S. is estimated at $1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of $1.2 Billion by the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2025 period.

28 Featured



Airspan Networks Inc

AT&T, Inc.

Bittium Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cobham plc

Frequentis AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Hytera Communication Co. Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.p.A.

Mentura Group OY

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Mixed Bag Outlook for Public Safety LTE Amid the COVID-19

Outbreak

Widening Deficits Will Dampen Revenue Potential in Military,

Border Control & Law Enforcement

Emergency Healthcare Response to Witness Above Average Growth

LMR to LTE Migration to Gain Momentum, Post Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: With Hybrid Deployment Accounting for 46% of Market

Revenues, the Decline in LMR Licensing Will Take the Steam Out

of Hybrid Deployments in the Immediate Term: Number of LMR

Licenses in the United States in the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Public Safety Private/Hybrid LTE Market (2017, 2019

and 2021): eNodeBs Shipments in Units

Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband

Networks

Fifth Generation Wireless Technology to Change the Ways of

Communication: Public Safety Networks from LTE to 5G

Importance of Communication in Disaster & Emergency Response &

Why LTE Commands Attention

EXHIBIT 3: Rapid Penetration of 4G LTE Provides the Foundation

for the Growth of LTE-Based Public Safety Networks: Global 4G

LTE Connections (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019 and

2022

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Growing Global Momentum for Managing Disaster Risk, Against

the Backdrop of Climate Change, Provides the Cornerstone for

the Growth of Public Safety LTE

EXHIBIT 4: Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events &

Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness:

Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster

for the Year 2018

Healthcare Challenges Posed by Rapidly Aging World Population

Drives the Importance of Emergency Medical Services

EXHIBIT 6: Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Geriatric

Health Care Costs Highlight the Need for Efficient Emergency

Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the

65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years

2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services

Drives the Focus on the Importance of First Responder

Coordination & Their Ability to Mobilize Intelligence: Global

Market for Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Need for Advanced Public Safety

LTE Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Focus on Smart City Development Opens Up

Opportunities for Connected Emergency Services & Communication

Networks: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Terrorism & Stringent Law Enforcement and Border Control

Spur the Need for Mission Critical Communication Systems

EXHIBIT 9: Persistent Threat of Terror Plots & Terror Attacks

and Deaths Make National Security a Priority that Sheds Focus

on Effective Mission-Critical Communication Systems: Global

Number of Deaths Due to Terrorism for the Years 2010, 2013,

2015 & 2018

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response

Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE

EXHIBIT 10: Ever-Present Threat of Fires & the Importance of

Immediate Response to Save Life & Property Drive the

Importance of Public Safety LTE in Fire Safety Services:

Global Number of Reported Fire Incidents (In Million) for

the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2018

EXHIBIT 11: With Fire Rescue Calls Averaging to Over 45 Million

Per Year, Robustness of Emergency Communications Receives New

Attention & Focus: Global Number of Fire Rescue Calls Made,

Breakdown by Country for the Year 2018

Growing Use of Drones for Public Safety Throws the Spotlight on

LTE for Drone Flight Management, Communication & Situational

Awareness

EXHIBIT 12: World Civil Drone Market (in US$ Billion) for Years

2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

EXHIBIT 13: World Civil Drone Market by Type (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer and Commercial Drones

Growing Awareness Over the Combinational Power of LMR & Public

Safety LTE Drives the Popularity of Hybrid LTE & Interoperable

Solutions

Complete Migration to Pure Public-Safety LTE Radio Access

Network Faces Its Own Set of Challenges

Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications

Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT, An Important Trend in

the Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Restraints and Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Private by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Law Enforcement

and Border Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement and

Border Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Firefighting

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Firefighting Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency Medical

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Emergency Medical

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Disaster

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Geographic Region - France, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting

Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 59: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private,

Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety LTE

by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Law Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Law

Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Table 77: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement and Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Law Enforcement and Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 28

