Badcock Home Furniture &more pledges to raise $117,000 for American Red Cross

MULBERRY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation announces today a partnership with American Red Cross in honor of Badcock’s 117th anniversary to help raise $117,000 for those impacted by disasters. From July 20 through August 16, guests at Badcock stores will be able to scan a unique QR code at checkout to make a donation, with all contributions going directly to American Red Cross. The furniture company has pledged to match donations up to $58,500.

With a long history of focusing on customers’ needs, Badcock also has a record of extending that focus to the needs of its local communities. The corporation and its stores have regularly supported local charities, schools, and community organizations with supplies and financial aid. The partnership with the Red Cross is an important one for the southeastern furniture company, as its stores, dealers, and communities are often impacted by natural disasters.

“We are excited to partner with the American Red Cross, because it allows us to help our communities on a much larger scale, especially during peak hurricane season,” says Badcock president and CEO Rob Burnette. “Supporting others through times of crises is important, and the Red Cross is an organization that does this tirelessly – in our local communities and throughout the world.”

“We are so grateful to have a corporate partner like Badcock Home Furniture &more who is committed to supporting our mission,” adds Michael Ryan, VP Development, Southeast & Caribbean. “We rely on our community partners to deliver hope and help when people need it the most, especially during disasters. This generous gift from Badcock Home Furniture &more shows the dedication they have toward those we serve.”

In addition to in-store donations via the QR code, people can donate here via credit or debit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay. Payment is also accepted via mail or phone. Guests who donate in-store will receive an “I Gave” sticker and are encouraged to post pictures on social media along with #BadcockRedCross.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its more than 380 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,500 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. The company was named “2018 Retailer of the Year” by the National Home Furnishings Association. For more information visit www.badcock.com

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.







