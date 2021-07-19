Children’s Health Defense to Launch Weekly Newsletter in Five Languages

Washington, DC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and the Defender are proud to announce that their weekly newsletter will now be available in five languages. In addition to the Defender’s English newsletter, readers will now be able to receive a collection of the top stories of the week in Spanish, French, German, and Italian, delivered straight to their inboxes.



As censorship and the distribution of propaganda have reached epic proportions, the Defender has been at the forefront of the battle for truth, providing solid journalism and breaking news at a time when most mainstream media content is dictated by government and pharmaceutical agendas. Now it is more critical than ever that this information be accessible in multiple languages.

With the expansion of the newsletter into four additional languages, the Defender will increase its potential reach by over one billion people, with information now available to over two billion people around the world. This will have an enormous impact in countries where factual information is increasingly difficult to find, including here in the US where one in eight Americans speak Spanish as their primary language.

“There has never been a time in history when the suppression of the truth has had such devastating impacts upon people’s lives,” said CHD Board Chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Children’s Health Defense is committed to ensuring that people around the globe have access to truthful, meticulously sourced information that will allow them to make informed consumer and healthcare decisions for themselves and their families.”

CHD has already established an international presence through its chapter development program which includes Children’s Health Defense-EU that will soon be joined by a chapter in Canada. The multilingual newsletter, which will soon also have a version in Portuguese, will bolster this presence and equip people everywhere with credible information they won’t find in mainstream news.

###



Children’s Health Defense is devoted to the health of people and our planet. Our mission is to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm.