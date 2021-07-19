New Omdia report recognizes Genetec as fastest growing access control software provider in the world

English French

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report from research organization Omdia, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has once again been recognized as the fastest-growing access control software provider in the world. The report shows Genetec displacing traditional access control vendors, and claiming the number two position globally (up from 4th in 2019).



“While the global access control software market was hard hit by the pandemic and declined in 2020, Genetec grew by more than 30% globally, gaining ground in both the Americas region* and becoming a top 10 vendor in EMEA,” said Bryan Montany, Physical Security Analyst at Omdia.

Genetec credits its continued growth to the strength of its unified security platform, Security Center, which features access control solutions that easily tie in with video surveillance, ALPR, analytics, and more.

Traditionally a proprietary market, the access control industry has now shifted to a more open one with customers looking to migrate to a cyber-secure open-architecture access control solution that allows them to choose hardware that is best suited to their needs.

As a truly open system, Security Center Synergis™ connects to a large and growing selection of third-party access control devices. This allows organizations to choose the hardware that addresses their security needs and objectives, while avoiding the long-term setbacks of closed solutions. Seamlessly unified with video and other security systems, Synergis delivers operational and security insights, leading to more informed decisions, and improved operations.

With Synergis, organizations can upgrade to the latest supported technology at any time, move at their own pace, and work within their available budget. Synergis is designed to evolve with a customer’s changing needs, simplifying their migration process while providing a return on their investment.

“While many traditional access control vendors have gone through mergers and acquisitions to maintain market share, Genetec has grown organically, taking a radically different approach with innovative, nonproprietary solutions that meet the needs of this rapidly transforming market,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer, Genetec, Inc.

According to another recently published Omdia report (Video Surveillance & Analytics Market Share Database – 2021), Genetec was recognized as #1 in video surveillance software globally, outpacing market growth in both VMS and Windows-based recorders categories. These figures coupled with the company’s global growth in access control software, underscore its market leadership and the benefits of a unified platform.

For more information about Genetec access control solutions, please go to: https://www.genetec.com/a/access-control-migration

*rising to #2 position compared to #3 in 2018.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

