Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Labeling & Serialization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
- ACG Worldwide
- Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG
- BREVETTI CEA S.P.A
- Coesia S.P.A.
- GEA Group AG
- IMA S.P.A.
- Inline Filling Systems
- Körber AG
- Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL
- Marchesini Group S.P.A
- MG2 S.r.l.
- Mutivac Group
- Optima Packaging Group GmbH
- Romaco Holding GmbH
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Uhlmann Group
- Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
EXHIBIT 1: Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop
Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Packaging
Equipment Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19
Cases
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for
Streamlining Supply Chain Networks
Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,
Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine
Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel
Growth in Packaging Equipment
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and
Clinical Stage
A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging
An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects &
Outlook
Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries
Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market
Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market
Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market
Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging
Equipment Market
Competition
Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs
and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass
Packaging Solutions
EXHIBIT 3: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma
Packaging Equipment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in
Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for
Packaging Equipment
EXHIBIT 5: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for
Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers
EXHIBIT 6: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):
2020E
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity
EXHIBIT 10: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging
Equipment Market
With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma
Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for
Equipment Companies
Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for
Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical
Packaging Applications
Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in
Pharmaceutical Industry
Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences
Equipment Demand
Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in
Pharma Industry
Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from
Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find
Favor
Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market
Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals
Influences Market
Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities
Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry
Challenges
Increasing Use of Robots
Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging
Equipment Innovations
Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging
Equipment Market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations
to Stay Afloat
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for
Packaging Equipment Manufacturers
Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate
Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development
Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging
Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat
to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
