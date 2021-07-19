Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799352/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Labeling & Serialization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)



Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

ACG Worldwide

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

BREVETTI CEA S.P.A

Coesia S.P.A.

GEA Group AG

IMA S.P.A.

Inline Filling Systems

Körber AG

Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL

Marchesini Group S.P.A

MG2 S.r.l.

Mutivac Group

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Romaco Holding GmbH

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Uhlmann Group

Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 1: Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop

Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Packaging

Equipment Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19

Cases

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for

Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,

Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine

Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel

Growth in Packaging Equipment

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and

Clinical Stage

A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects &

Outlook

Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries

Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market

Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market

Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market

Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging

Equipment Market

Competition

Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs

and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass

Packaging Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma

Packaging Equipment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in

Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for

Packaging Equipment

EXHIBIT 5: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for

Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers

EXHIBIT 6: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):

2020E

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity

EXHIBIT 10: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging

Equipment Market

With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma

Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for

Equipment Companies

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for

Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical

Packaging Applications

Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in

Pharmaceutical Industry

Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences

Equipment Demand

Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in

Pharma Industry

Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from

Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find

Favor

Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market

Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals

Influences Market

Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities

Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry

Challenges

Increasing Use of Robots

Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging

Equipment Innovations

Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging

Equipment Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations

to Stay Afloat

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for

Packaging Equipment Manufacturers

Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate

Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development

Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging

Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat

to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market



