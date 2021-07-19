SASKATCHEWAN INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGIES CHOOSES THE BRIGHTSPACE PLATFORM

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) has selected D2L as its learning partner to help them quickly shift from fully in-person to fully online and hybrid learning.





SIIT is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The institute was established to meet the needs of learners and provide programs that reflect the labour market needs and standards. Today, as an Indigenous institution governed by First Nation leaders, SIIT is made up of more than 95% Indigenous students and 65% Indigenous staff and reaches learners from across Saskatchewan and Canada. SIIT picked the Brightspace platform for its easy-to-use interface, its host of integration and reporting capabilities and its strong mobile strategy. SIIT also took advantage of D2L’s Quick Start Package, which allowed them to get up and running in less than 90 days for its career training programs.



“As a First Nation-governed institution, SIIT has a responsibility to respond to the needs of our communities and nations,” said Allison Rinas, Career Services Coordinator at SIIT. “We’re proud to partner with Brightspace to create a modern, accessible, and resilient learning infrastructure for our students, wherever they are located.”

Following the successful transition of SIIT’s JobSeries programs from fully in-person to fully online, SIIT chose to replace a legacy system with the Brightspace platform for the remainder of its academic programs. SIIT’s offerings cover a range of disciplines and levels from Adult Basic Education, to Trades and Industrial, as well as post-secondary program areas like Business and Nursing.

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. “D2L has been an education technology leader for more than 20 years and in that time, we’ve seen online learning go from a nice-to-have add-on to become a vital part of learning — and a tool that can be used by educators to support the unique educational needs of Indigenous communities. We’re proud to partner with learning institutions like SIIT who are using online learning to reach learners everywhere and to create exceptional experiences for their learners.”



ABOUT SASKATCHEWAN INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGIES (SIIT)



SIIT was established in 1976 by Saskatchewan First Nations leaders representing all Treaty areas. Today, SIIT remains a First Nation-governed educational institution, one of only four credit granting post-secondary institutions in the province – and the only accredited Indigenous institution. SIIT provides adult learners with academic, vocational and technical training as well as services and supports for employment and career growth. Indigenous learners are at the core of SIIT, representing over 95% of the student body.

