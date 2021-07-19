JZZ Technologies, Inc. Launches New National Website VeteransConnectUSA.org to Connect Veterans, Service Organizations, and Active Communities that Support Them

Calverton, New York , July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to connect people in the 55+ age group, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has launched a new national portal devoted to serving veterans at VeteransConnectUSA.org . The website covers a wide range of information designed to reach veterans and connect them to vital programs, services, and other veterans.

The company’s mission is to provide an innovative informational ease-of-use platform that gives veterans the resources that offer opportunities and services they need to prosper and that enable them to reach their goals by mobilizing Veteran communities and service organizations to support each other, working together as one.

The JZZ Technologies, Inc. team has been working behind the scenes with veterans' groups and developing relevant resources. One of the Veterans' top stated issues was that they didn't know about their benefits, finding the help they need, or where to go. This platform works to solve those challenges with programs like Coaches Across America, Academic Mentorship, Counseling Services, Dental Insurance Programs, a Veteran's Barter Exchange Network, and many other innovations.

Everything provided through the platform is developed and reviewed with the hands-on input of veterans, helping JZZ technologies Inc. shape the services and resources to improve their community. The entire database now extends to 40,000 plus veterans’ groups.

"There are few causes that are more closely matched to our mission to help serve those in the active aging population than our veterans," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "This group is often overlooked and underserved with important resources that they need. Our new website VeteransConnectUSA.org is a direct and useful way for our company to contribute with meaningful resources that Veterans deserve."

"Our veterans are much too important to leave to the government agencies to support. We need to step up and provide the things they need now, like housing, mental health support, coaching, and above all, connection with other Vets who share their experiences and issues. We want to be at the forefront of that effort with VeteransConnectUSA.org,' Cardona added.

