Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market to Reach US$11.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020
In the global Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$633.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$975.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)
- ALS Limited
- Applus+
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Dekra SE
- Intertek Group Plc
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- NDT Global
- Nikon Metrology NV
- NVI, LLC
- SGS SA
- TEAM, Inc.
- TUV Rheinland AG
- YXLON International GmbH
- Zetec, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe and
Japan
Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category
Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects
Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth
Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential
Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic
Scenario
EXHIBIT 3: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the
Years 2017 through 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ALS Limited (Australia)
Applus+ (Spain)
Bureau Veritas SA (France)
Dekra SE (Germany)
Intertek Group Plc (UK)
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)
NDT Global (Ireland)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
NVI, LLC (USA)
SGS SA (Switzerland)
TEAM, Inc. (USA)
TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)
YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
Zetec, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging
Environment and Stringent Standards
Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale
Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector
A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,
Midstream & Downstream Facilities
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
EXHIBIT 5: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Type of Company (2017-2019)
NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace
Materials
Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot
Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates
Fertile Environment
EXHIBIT 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects
Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services
EXHIBIT 8: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by
Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and
2023-2028
NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation
Installations
EXHIBIT 9: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the
Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
EXHIBIT 10: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 11: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for
Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for
2017-50
Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear
Installations
Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures
Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT
Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &
Uptime
EXHIBIT 12: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market
NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0
Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based
Modifications to NDT
Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen
Scope & Span of NDT Services Market
Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build
Momentum for NDT Services Market
Regulations & Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Visual Inspection
Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Visual Inspection Testing
(VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Visual Inspection
Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Particle Testing
(MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Penetrant
Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Penetrant
Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Eddy Current
Testing (ECT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Eddy Current Testing
(ECT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic
Testing (UT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Testing (UT) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiographic
Testing (RT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Radiographic Testing (RT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiographic Testing
(RT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Emission
Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Acoustic Emission Testing
(AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Emission
Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Terahertz Imaging (THZ
Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Terahertz Imaging (THZ
Imaging) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Inspection
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Inspection Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment Rental
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Equipment Rental Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Rental
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Training Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Training Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Training Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Calibration
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Calibration Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Government Infrastructure
and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
An Overview
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Demand Prospects
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment Rental
Services, Training Services and Calibration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace,
Government Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic
Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy
Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic
Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz
Imaging (THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services,
Training Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Insight into the Chinese NDT Market
NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________