Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market to Reach US$11.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020



In the global Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$633.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$975.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)



ALS Limited

Applus+

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra SE

Intertek Group Plc

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

NDT Global

Nikon Metrology NV

NVI, LLC

SGS SA

TEAM, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

YXLON International GmbH

Zetec, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe and

Japan

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic

Scenario

EXHIBIT 3: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the

Years 2017 through 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALS Limited (Australia)

Applus+ (Spain)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

Dekra SE (Germany)

Intertek Group Plc (UK)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)

NDT Global (Ireland)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

NVI, LLC (USA)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

TEAM, Inc. (USA)

TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

Zetec, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging

Environment and Stringent Standards

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale

Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector

A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,

Midstream & Downstream Facilities

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 5: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Type of Company (2017-2019)

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace

Materials

Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment

EXHIBIT 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services

EXHIBIT 8: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by

Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and

2023-2028

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation

Installations

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the

Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

EXHIBIT 10: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 11: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for

Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for

2017-50

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear

Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &

Uptime

EXHIBIT 12: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market

NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0

Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based

Modifications to NDT

Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen

Scope & Span of NDT Services Market

Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build

Momentum for NDT Services Market

Regulations & Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Visual Inspection

Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Visual Inspection Testing

(VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Visual Inspection

Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Particle

Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Particle Testing

(MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Particle

Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Penetrant

Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Penetrant

Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Eddy Current

Testing (ECT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Eddy Current Testing (ECT)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Eddy Current Testing

(ECT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Testing (UT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Testing (UT) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiographic

Testing (RT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Radiographic Testing (RT)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiographic Testing

(RT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Emission

Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Acoustic Emission Testing

(AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Emission

Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Terahertz Imaging

(THZ Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Terahertz Imaging (THZ

Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Terahertz Imaging (THZ

Imaging) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Inspection

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Inspection Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment Rental

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Equipment Rental Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Rental

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Training Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Training Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Training Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Calibration

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Calibration Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government

Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Government Infrastructure

and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Government

Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

An Overview

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Demand Prospects

Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing

(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle

Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current

Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing

(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging

(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,

Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment Rental

Services, Training Services and Calibration Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training

Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace,

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power

Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government

Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing

(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic

Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy

Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic

Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz

Imaging (THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,

Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment

Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services,

Training Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government

Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing

(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle

Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current

Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing

(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging

(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,

Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment

Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training

Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government

Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Insight into the Chinese NDT Market

NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief

Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing

(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing

(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle

Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current

Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing

(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging

(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,

Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment

Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing

(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training

Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive

Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,

Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________