Global Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach US$11.4 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027.Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Natural Fiber Composites market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Natural Fiber Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)

Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers

EXHIBIT 1: Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by

Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aqvacomp Oy (Finland)

Bcomp Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fiberon, Inc. (USA)

GreenGran B.V.(The Netherlands)

JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Plasthill Oy (Finland)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Procotex Corp SA (Belgium)

TECNARO GmbH (Germany)

Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

UPM Biocomposites (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market

EXHIBIT 4: Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber

Composites Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction

Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs

EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia,

Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe,

Africa, and Middle East

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to

Drive Strong Market Gains

EXHIBIT 6: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010,

2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

EXHIBIT 7: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by

Region and Sector (2016-2024)

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)

by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain

EXHIBIT 9: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by

Region (in Units)

Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape

Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production

Technology Type

Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives

Edge to Natural Fibers

Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers

Augments Market Prospects

Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and

Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Fiber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Wood Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Wood Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Wood Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Compression Molding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Molding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Injection Molding

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Injection Molding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Injection Molding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Manufacturing Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Manufacturing

Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Manufacturing

Processes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Fiber

and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection Molding

and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and Other

Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection

Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection Molding

and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection Molding

and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection

Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection

Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection

Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection

Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and

Other Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Fiber

and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding,

Injection Molding and Other Manufacturing Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Manufacturing Process - Compression Molding, Injection Molding

and Other Manufacturing Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Compression Molding, Injection Molding and Other

Manufacturing Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Natural Fiber Composites

by Type - Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Natural Fiber

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wood Fiber and Non-Wood Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



