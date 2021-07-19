Global Mulch Films Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799188/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Black, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colored segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $692.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$692.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Clear/Transparent Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Clear/Transparent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$465.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$699.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$510.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



Ab Rani Plast Oy

Armando Alvarez Group

BASF SE

Berry Plastics Corporation

BioBag International AS

Coveris (Austria)

Dubois Agrinovation

Group Barbier

IRIS POLYMERS INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

Kuraray Europe GmbH

Novamont S.p.A.

Organix Solutions

Plastika Kritis S.A.

RKW SE

Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC

Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.

Trioplast Industrier AB







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Mulch and Mulch Films

Materials Commonly Used as Mulches

Organic Mulches

Colored Mulch

Anaerobic or Sour Mulch

Groundcovers

Polyethylene and Polypropylene Mulch

Biodegradable Mulch

Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the

Mulch Films Market

Black Mulch Films Continue to Dominate Mulch Films Market

LLDPE and LDPE Mulch Films Hold an Edge in the Market

Agricultural Farms Lead Applications of Mulch Films

Developing Economies Emerge as Major Regional Markets for Mulch

Films

COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Industry

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 3: Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in

Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the

Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 4: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Despite Concerns over Environmental Degradation, Plastic Mulch

Film Continues to be Widely Used

Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable

Production

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture

Sector to Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 6: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Breakdown of

Value Sales (in %) by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films

Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

Agricultural Waste Accumulation: A Major Issue with Plastic

Mulching

EXHIBIT 8: Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste

Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage

Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for

2019

EXHIBIT 9: Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown

of GHG Emissions by Sector

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in

Agriculture

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to

Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching

Films

EXHIBIT 10: Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial

Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films

Market

Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings

Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic

Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable

Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 11: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Mulch

Films

EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining

Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance

Rising Popularity of Organic Mulches

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed

in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major

Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market

Government Funding, Research and Technological Advancements

Accelerate Market Growth

Innovations & Advancements

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film

Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect

Environment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

