Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Marine Gensets market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Offshore Support Vessels Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020



In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$568.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$696.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$851.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins India Ltd.

Deutz AG

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Sole Diesel

Valley Power Systems

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Marine Gensets

Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook

Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth

Diesel Fuel Dominates Market

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kohler Power Systems (USA)

MAN Energy Solutions (Germany)

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. (the Netherlands)

Solé Diesel (Spain)

Volvo Penta (Sweden)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for

Marine Gensets

EXHIBIT 1: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

EXHIBIT 2: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

EXHIBIT 3: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage

of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Steady Growth in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier

Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

EXHIBIT 4: World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by

Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-

Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or

International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for

the Years 2011 through 2018

World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,

Influencing Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major

Economies for the Years 2017 through 2020

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine

Gensets Market

EXHIBIT 9: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in

Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 10: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide:

Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel

Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand

for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs

EXHIBIT 11: Offshore Exploration & Production Capital

Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario

in the FPSO Industry

EXHIBIT 13: A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO

Projects Worldwide

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents

Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

EXHIBIT 15: Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to

Achieve Energy Savings

Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy

Efficiency

Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review

Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on

Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected

Starters

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent

for Diesel Gensets

Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review



