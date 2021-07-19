ADUSA Supply Chain Continues to Expand with Opening of New Distribution Campus in South Carolina

MAULDIN, S.C., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADUSA Supply Chain network expanded again on July 17, with the first shipments departing from a new distribution campus in Mauldin, S.C., bound for area Food Lion stores. The launch of shipping from the new campus marks its official opening. The distribution center, acquired from C&S Wholesale Grocers in May, is now one of the largest distribution centers in the ADUSA Supply Chain network, and when fully operational will fulfill grocery, fresh, frozen, health and beauty care and break pack for nearly 200 grocery stores. Dairy, fresh and frozen products are the first to begin shipping from the site.



“The opening of the Mauldin distribution campus is another important step forward in our work to transform the ADUSA supply chain network, deepening our distribution reach into the Southeast,” said Chris Lewis, President, ADUSA Supply Chain. “Continuing to expand the network infrastructure is core to our ability to serve brands like Food Lion that trust us to always deliver so they can be there for their customers with fresh, in-stock products whenever, wherever, however they want to shop.”

In Mauldin and across 17 other network locations, the supply chain network continues to actively hire to support its growth. Since May, more than 250 associates have been hired and onboarded at the campus, which will ultimately employ more than 800 in the local community. The 1.1 million square foot campus consists of nine buildings and a sizable training and conference center.

“It’s a great time to join ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation,” said John Patriquin, SVP, ADUSA Distribution and Transportation. “There is a great deal of investment going into the supply chain, and we pride ourselves on a culture of care for our people. We truly believe our associates, who have served on the front lines during the pandemic, are today’s superheroes. We are actively hiring in Mauldin and at all of our other East Coast locations. We invite interested applicants to visit our jobs site and come grow a career with us.”

The company is currently hiring for the following roles for the Mauldin and other East Coast locations:

Full-Time Drivers

Full-Time Selectors

Full-Time Sanitation roles

Full-Time Forklift Operators

Full-Time Facilities Maintenance roles in select locations



ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation are employers of choice, offering competitive compensation, including enhanced pay for overnight shifts and fresh and frozen product operations roles; flexible schedules; benefits such as immediate eligibility for tuition reimbursement; and sign-on bonuses for some roles.

Interested candidates can indicate their interest in open roles by visiting www.adusadistributionjobs.com, and qualified applicants will be contacted by a recruiter.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com .

*Selectors, sanitation personnel, forklift drivers and maintenance personnel will be employees of ADUSA Distribution, the distribution company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Truck drivers will be employees of ADUSA Transportation, the transportation company of Ahold Delhaize USA. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required for truck drivers.

