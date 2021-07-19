Ambassador Labs Wins Multiple 2021 Comparably Awards

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced it has won two Comparably Awards for 2021, including Best Leadership Team and Best Career Growth.



Known for providing transparent assessments of company cultures based on the input of actual employees, Comparably.com identified the top large and small/mid-size companies in each of the two categories based on anonymous sentiment ratings provided by employees between June 23, 2020 and June 23, 2021. Ambassador Labs ranked #40 on the list of small/mid-size companies with the best leadership team. It ranked #48 on the list of companies for best career growth.

“Ambassador Labs is committed to building and nurturing a vibrant company culture that values ideas over hierarchy and offers professional development opportunities for every employee,” said Richard Li, CEO at Ambassador Labs. “We’re honored to be recognized by Comparably for excellence in our leadership team and employee growth opportunities, and remain committed to fostering a workplace environment where every employee feels inspired to excel in their career growth path and empowered to support the needs of our users and customers.”

Since 2014, Ambassador Labs has delivered open source technology solutions to address the challenges developers face in managing the modern app development lifecycle so they can code, ship and run modern apps with greater speed and confidence. Originally founded in Boston, Ambassador Labs has evolved into a fast-growing, global remote-first workforce that favors speed, boldness, and transparency. The company fosters a belief that anyone can do their best work from anywhere while using the best tools and technologies to stay connected and productive. This belief is balanced with multiple opportunities for in-person employee engagement opportunities at industry conferences, Meetup events, team offsites, and on the road while visiting customers. Ambassador Labs’ open source roots are at the core of the company’s growth mindset - empathizing with its users and teaching them how to be successful with cloud native technologies like Kubernetes along the way. To learn more about Ambassador Labs’ workforce culture, visit the career page at: Careers at Ambassador Labs (getambassador.io) .

To determine the rankings, Comparably looked at nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 companies across the U.S. Winners were determined based on actual employee responses to a combination of questions aimed at gauging their insight into issues critical to a strong workplace, including views about their direct managers and executive teams, and the company’s career growth opportunities.

“Ambassador Labs’ multiple Comparably Award wins is exceptional because it is a direct reflection of how positive employees feel about the leadership team and opportunity for career growth,” said Jason Nazar, CEO, Comparably.

About The Comparably Awards

The Comparably Awards honor companies and leaders, large and small, that are helping to drive positive cultural change. Rankings are based entirely on current employee feedback and derived from sentiment ratings provided throughout the year by anonymized employees. There are no fees or costs associated, nor is a nomination required. Each list Comparably publishes seeks to recognize an important aspect of workplace culture, and the companies and business leaders who make the cut tend to have markedly higher approval ratings than their peers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. For more information, go to www.comparably.com .

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners, Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

