Aviation Week Network Announces 20 Twenties Winners for 2021; Top 20 Aerospace-bound Students to be Honored at 64th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, today announces the winners of the 2021 20 Twenties Awards program, sponsored by Hexcel.

Now in its 8th year, the prestigious awards program received a total of 553 nominations from exceptional students worldwide earning university STEM degrees and awarded 160 of them as 20 Twenties winners.

A total of 136 different colleges and universities around the world have participated in the program since 2013 by nominating students on the basis of their academic performance, broader civic contribution, and the value of their research or design project.

Most importantly, the program brings together technology hiring managers, students, and faculty worldwide to recognize what’s needed for business and academic growth and success. The students begin building a network comprised of the technical experts who have built the industry, the universities gain visibility for high-quality education provided to the students, and hiring managers gain knowledge about the best of the best in the next generation of aerospace talent.

“These students are the future of aerospace & defense, and their innovative work to solve challenges within our industry is both inspiring and commendable,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. “We look forward to celebrating their talents in October, and further supporting their professional growth with industry intelligence and research, events, career connections, free student subscriptions, and an online community.”



This year’s recognition program had 61 qualified nominees from 26 different universities representing five countries. In an industry still heavily dominated by men, the nomination pool was roughly an equal split with half of the nominees identifying as male, and half identifying as female. The winners will be honored during Aviation Week Network’s 64th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner on October 18 at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean, VA, in conjunction with the 2021 DefenseChain Conference.

The 2021 20 Twenties winners and Universities are (in alphabetical order):



Michaela Adams, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Rachel Cueva, University of Maryland

Daniel Gochenaur, Purdue University

Shreyasvi Gowda, Cornell University

Niloy Gupta, University of Maryland

Logan Hill, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Oscar Klempay, Georgia Institute of Technology

Caroline Kren, Purdue University

Justin Lidard, Princeton University

Emma Markovich, University of Colorado Boulder

Zachary Marshall, Purdue University

Madeline McQueen, Ryerson University

Shlok Misra, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Julie Pham, University of Texas at Austin

Krison Ramdass, Pennsylvania State University

Swati Ravi, Colombia University

Rikhi Roy, Georgia Institute of Technology

Ryan Strelau, Purdue University

Ryan Udell, Rice University

Emily Williams, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

The 20 Twenties program is a significant part of Aviation Week Network’s workforce initiative that continues to cultivate, inform, and inspire the next generation of aerospace & defense professionals. The workforce initiative includes the following opportunities for students and young professionals:

20 Twenties Program

Aerospace Maintenance Competition

AOCS – Aerospace on Campus Series

College/University Partnership Program

University Outreach Program: Free digital subscriptions Internship Program focusing on recruitment from vocational colleges and HBCUs

(Historically Black Colleges and Universities)

New Generation Leaders Workforce Study and related content in publications, websites, and conference sessions



For more information about 20 Twenties Awards or the workforce initiative, please contact Erving Dockery at Erving.dockery@aviationweek.com

