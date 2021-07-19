Political Ad Spend will Continue to Break Records in the 2022 Election Cycle

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, today released its 2021-2022 Biannual Projection Report on political ad spend. The new report shows ad spend growth is expected to continue into the 2021-2022 cycle and predicts the spending will reach the same heights as the 2020 Presidential Election and total $9B again, even without a presidential race.



The 2021-2022 Projection Report points to several emerging developments. The report emphasizes how micro-donations have increased with the rise of digital fundraising tools, which in turn enable supporters to donate to their candidate of choice more easily. This trend has made grassroots advertising dollars more accessible to candidates. In addition, Facebook as a platform, when used specifically as a fundraising tool, allows campaigns to quickly and easily reach and engage a highly polarized electorate. These factors, combined with the rise of easy online donation tools such as ActBlue and WinRed, have equipped candidates and issue groups to fundraise with greater ease than ever before.

AdImpact is the only platform that pulls rate data directly from the FCC and manages a historical database of political ad spending, allowing them to analyze the flow of activity. Through these insights, AdImpact breaks down the spending by Gubernatorial, House, and Senate elections in each state and determines which platforms they are using to reach voters.

According to the report, there was $9B in political media spending in the 2021-2022 cycle. Within that figure, additional topline numbers from the report include the following:

128% projected growth from the 2018 cycle

$6.1B on TV and Radio

$1.5B on CTV

$1.3B on Facebook and Google

“The 2020 presidential election showed the public that it is important for Americans to support the candidate that they believe in,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “Now there are so many ways to donate due to Facebook, ActBlue, and WinRed, that anyone can support their candidate of choice. You don’t need to have deep pockets to make a difference in a campaign.”

To read more, the full report can be downloaded on AdImpact.com .

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS company that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We capture over one million TV ad occurrences daily in real-time and retain an ad library of over 350,000 unique creatives detected across all 210 DMAs, covering over 41,000 brands and advertisers. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives to enable fast, smart decision making.

Media Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

Broadsheet Communications for AdImpact

kendall@broadsheetcomms.com