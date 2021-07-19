CRN® Recognizes vFunction on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the first and only platform purpose-built for automated, intelligent and scalable cloud native modernization, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named vFunction to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.



vFunction is the first and only platform for developers and system architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of cloud. Unlike generic profiling tools and expensive consulting projects, vFunction provides a repeatable, automated factory model purpose-built for scalable cloud native modernization, while eliminating inhibitors to modernization: including time, cost, risk and skills. vFunction was recognized because of its work in delivering to enterprise companies and consultants, as well as partnering with leading Systems Integrators to accelerate cloud native modernization projects for customers, allowing them to gain a competitive edge.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2021 CRN Emerging Vendors List in the Cloud category,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and Co-founder, vFunction. “As the pressure to modernize continues to grow, our talented team has created the powerful vFunction platform to enable and accelerate enterprises’ journey to cloud-native architecture.”

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel’s ongoing success well into the future.

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com