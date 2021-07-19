Highmark CEO, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Invited by Dr. Deepak Chopra and Chopra Foundation to Join Esteemed Panel on the Future of Mental Health and AI at the 2021 MetaAI Summit

The 2021 MetaAI Summit is a one-day virtual conference on July 21, 2021 exploring how artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies will shape humanity and society in the decade ahead. Dr. Sanjeev Sharma will discuss the opportunity to positively disrupt the crisis in mental health and brain health by shifting to a new model of care that pairs the skill of the clinician with machine learning and AI from digital health technology in order to deliver on the promise of precision medicine.



TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive (Highmark), a global leader in brain and mental health digital technologies, announces today that Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Highmark CEO, will be discussing the future of mental health and artificial intelligence (AI) at the 2021 MetaAI Summit . The summit is hosted by Dr. Deepak Chopra, Poonacha Machaiah, CEO at the Chopra Foundation, and Sharad Devarajan, Adjunct Professor in AI & Disruptive Technologies at Columbia Business School. With billions being invested into artificial intelligence, biotech and neurotech companies, there is a birth of a new revolution in technological and biological innovation.

The key theme for the summit is the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning in software as a medical device (SaMD). Highmark, creators of the world’s first virtual, gamified, and FDA cleared SaMD functional neurological assessment, is a clear example of disruptive technology that will shape humanity and society in the decade ahead. One in three people will experience a brain or mental health disorder over the course of their lifetime. Right now there are more than 350 million people suffering from depression globally which increases their risk of suicide by 20 times. Chronic disease, such as cardiovascular disease, can increase the odds of depression and reduce life expectancy by 15 years and with the social isolation and anxiety associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting mental health wellness is more critical than ever.

“AI is the next frontier for the future of well-being. Medical care and medical AI coaches will help the healing professionals provide care that is personalized, precise, predictable and preventable and enroll and enable providers, patients and clients to participate together for the best evidence-based outcomes,” said Deepak Chopra, MD.

“Many of us are struggling to keep mentally well as we are challenged by the cascading effects of the pandemic that have fundamentally shifted how we go about our daily life,” said Sanjeev Sharma, MD. “This crisis has emphasized the critical need for effective, low-stigma, and accessible solutions for mental health. At Highmark, we deliver and think about these solutions everyday. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this important discussion at the MetaAI Summit.”

Dr. Sharma will join an esteemed panel to provide his perspective on enabling people to achieve peak living, maximize brain and mental health wellness and minimize dysfunction by augmenting clinical care with data-driven digital technologies. By incorporating AI and applying machine learning to the data derived from these new technologies, such as in Highmark’s Living Brain Bank™, digital health can develop unique tools to assist individuals in self-monitoring, self-managing and ultimately present earlier to mental healthcare when needed. As an example, Dr. Sharma will present EQ Resilience, a digital self-monitoring technology to measure the balance between stress and recovery.

Both the Chopra Foundation and Highmark are dedicated to improving health and well-being. Highmark is on a mission to deliver a personalized and precise approach to brain and mental wellness. Earlier this year, the Chopra Foundation and Highmark Interactive announced that the general public can receive a free download of EQ Resilience when they make a donation to The Chopra Foundation.

Highmark continues to research and develop further advancements to its EQ platform by leveraging machine learning and has successfully deployed additional customized modules to meet identified needs in rehabilitation clinics, the workplace and senior care.

To register for the MetaAI Summit on July 21, 2021: https://metaaisummit.org/

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. The company’s approach to brain health is focused on providing real-time data on mental health and neurological well-being to support proactive, preventative interventions.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA-cleared software that provides virtual medical assessments of individuals’ mental, neurologic health and physiologic health. The technology is used in multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics in over 30 countries globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services. Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/



About The Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects.

For More Information:

Highmark Interactive:

Don Harkness, Chief Financial Officer, don@highmark.tech.

The Chopra Foundation:

Aaron Marion, Marion PR, aaron@marionpr.com