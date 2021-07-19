Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Size 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market 2021-2027:

The smart factory is a new stage reached by the current factory on the basis of equipment intelligence, modernization of management, and computerization of information. Its content not only includes the integration of the above-mentioned intelligent equipment and automation system, but also covers the enterprise management information system (MIS). All contents, including personnel system, financial system, sales system, scheduling system, etc.

The smart factory has the following six salient features:



1. Device interconnection. It can realize equipment-to-device interconnection (M2M), through the integration with the equipment control system, and external sensors, etc., SCADA (data acquisition and monitoring system) real-time collection of equipment status, production completion information, quality information, and through the application of RFID (Radio frequency technology), bar code (one-dimensional and two-dimensional) and other technologies to achieve traceability of the production process.



2. Industrial software is widely used. Industrial software such as MES (Manufacturing Execution System), APS (Advanced Production Scheduling), energy management, and quality management are widely used to realize the visualization and transparency of the production site. When building a new factory, digital factory simulation software can be used to simulate equipment and production line layout, factory logistics, ergonomics, etc., to ensure a reasonable factory structure. In the process of advancing digital transformation, it is necessary to ensure the safety of the data of the factory and the safety of equipment and automation systems. When defective products are detected by professional testing equipment, not only can they be automatically diverted from qualified products, but also software such as SPC (Statistical Process Control) can be used to analyze the causes of quality problems.



3. Fully integrate the concept of lean production. Fully embodying the concepts of industrial engineering and lean production, it can realize order-driven, pull-type production, minimize work-in-process inventory and eliminate waste. To promote the construction of smart factories, we must fully integrate the characteristics of enterprise products and processes. In the R&D stage, it is also necessary to vigorously promote standardization, modularization and serialization to lay the foundation for the promotion of lean production.



4. Realize flexible automation. Combined with the product and production characteristics of the enterprise, we will continue to improve the automation of production, testing and factory logistics. Enterprises with few product varieties and large production batches can achieve a high degree of automation, and even establish black lamp factories; small batches and multi-variety enterprises should focus on fewer people and man-machine combination, do not blindly promote automation, and should pay special attention to the establishment of intelligent manufacturing units . The factory's automated production line and assembly line should give due consideration to redundancy to avoid line stoppage due to failure of key equipment; at the same time, full consideration should be given to how to quickly change molds to be able to adapt to mixed production of multiple varieties. Logistics automation is very important for the realization of smart factories. Enterprises can realize material transfer between processes through logistics equipment such as AGVs, rack-mounted manipulators, and suspended conveyor chains, and configure material supermarkets to distribute materials to the line side as much as possible. The automation of quality inspection is also very important, and the application of machine vision in smart factories will become more and more widespread. In addition, you need to carefully consider how to use assistive equipment to reduce the labor intensity of workers.



5. Focus on environmental friendliness and achieve green manufacturing. The energy consumption of equipment and production lines can be collected in time to achieve efficient energy utilization. In the areas of danger and pollution, priority is given to replacing humans with robots, which can realize the recycling and reuse of waste materials.



6. Real-time insights can be achieved. Achieve closed-loop feedback from completion of production scheduling instructions to completion information feedback. Through the establishment of a production command system, real-time insight into the production, quality, energy consumption and equipment status of the factory can avoid unplanned downtime. Through the establishment of the factory's Digital Twin (digital mapping), it is convenient to gain insight into the status of the production site and assist the management personnel at all levels to make correct decisions.



A factory with only automated production lines and industrial robots cannot be called a smart factory. Smart factories should not only realize automation, transparency, visualization, and leanness in the production process, but also realize closed-loop integration with the production process in product inspection, quality inspection and analysis, and production logistics. Information sharing, on-time delivery, and collaborative operations must also be realized among multiple workshops in a factory. The construction of smart factories fully integrates information technolog

The Major Players in the Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market include: The research covers the current Smart Factory and Manufacturing market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:



ABB Ltd

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric CO.

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kuka AG

OMRON Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Aquarius Software

Hexagon AB

InSource Solutions

Litmus Automation

Panasonic Corporation

Progea International SA

Deloitte

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

FMCG

Oil and Gas

Metal and Machining

Others

The Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Smart Factory and Manufacturing business, the date to enter into the Smart Factory and Manufacturing market, Smart Factory and Manufacturing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Factory and Manufacturing?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Factory and Manufacturing? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Smart Factory and Manufacturing Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Smart Factory and Manufacturing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Smart Factory and Manufacturing market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

