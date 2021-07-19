HiringSolved Accelerates Momentum in First Half of 2021

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, today announced its business results for the first half of 2021. The company's award-winning software automates the most time-consuming parts of the recruiting process, enabling talent teams and hiring managers to work together more effectively. Equally impressive is HiringSolved's ability to support skills-based recruiting, high-volume recruiting and diversity recruiting from a single platform.



During the first half of 2021, HiringSolved welcomed new staffing sector clients, including Gravity IT Resources, Green Key Resources, Hire Road and Pasona. New enterprise clients include AMD, Beckton Dickinson, Bissell, CMS Energy, Consolidated Nuclear Security and Enfusion Systems.

In the recent Gartner Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management, Gartner analyst Helen Poitevin observed, "Gartner sees steady demand from organizations seeking to leverage AI across frontend talent processes, such as sourcing, job distribution and predictive analytics, to improve key talent metrics. AI can be used to enhance recruitment operations and candidate outreach to increase engagement and productivity and to uncover additional information to assist human decision making."

In a global survey of 800 senior executives, researchers at McKinsey uncovered that two-thirds were stepping up investment in automation and AI. Adoption and utilization of HiringSolved has been rapid, with one home improvement retailer using the solution to hire more than 70,000 new associates in 90 days.

Data assessment and data health reporting product enhancements were unveiled by HiringSolved during 1H'21. Its "data hygiene" functionality has been especially well-received by organizations as they seek to hire, re-hire and re-skill workers. Duplicate or incomplete ATS system data can render a treasure trove of candidate records inoperative, eradicating what often took years and significant resources to gather.

HiringSolved Founder Shon Burton commented, "Without quality data, AI makes mistakes, and automation fails. Data is what separates HiringSolved from the rest of the industry. We are the ONLY organization that offers world-class time-saving automation in any system and in any data environment. While other solutions require you to replace your tech stack completely, we work within your existing technology. Our data analysis, parsing and normalization technology is wholly unique in the industry. No other company can do what we do."

David Singh, CIO and CTO of Green Key Resources LLC, said, "Normalizing our data with HiringSolved helped us make our data more efficient, and the way that we search our data has transformed from level 1 to level 10."

HiringSolved's keen focus on helping clients leverage the intelligence in data has resulted in 100 percent growth over 2020. The company also welcomed a new director of Customer Success, Jill Stutzman-Deaner and named Neil Bryson as president.

Burton concluded, "By saving users two to three hours a day, HiringSolved has become the most valuable solution in the recruiting process. We're looking forward to continuing our momentum in the staffing and enterprise sectors, helping more organizations change the way they hire."

About HiringSolved

HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software which enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.