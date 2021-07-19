Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $6 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Lawrenceville, Georgia

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $6,025,000 sale of a multifamily property in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Greystone Brown represented the seller, Greenleaf Capital Partners, in the deal. The Greystone Brown team leading the transaction included Taylor Brown and Chandler Brown.



Located in Gwinnett County, Ridgewood Apartments is situated at 419 Hurricane Shoals Road. The multifamily asset consists of 52 units and features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The property is conveniently located less than one mile north of downtown Lawrenceville, which is thriving and continuing to expand.

“We have built a wonderful partnership with Greenleaf Capital Partners, and are appreciative that they have placed their trust in us,” said Taylor Brown, Director at Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. “We are thrilled to have helped complete another successful sale with this team.”

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com