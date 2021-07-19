Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size 2021 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast Research Report By Industry Research Biz

Pune, India, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Research Report 2021-2027﻿: In 2020, the global Biogas and Biomethane market size was US$ 84530 million and it is expected to reach US$ 94610 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

Biogas is a gas that is formed by anaerobic microorganisms. These microbes feed off carbohydrates and fats, producing methane and carbon dioxides as metabolic waste products. This gas can be harnessed by man as a source of sustainable energy.Biomethane is as a green non-fossil source of energy. Biomethane is produced from biogas derived from organic matter (often from sewage, landfill, food waste or distillery waste) which makes it a renewable source of energy. Biogas can be dried and cleaned to remove impurities and upgraded to pure biomethane.



Global Biogas and Biomethane main players include Gasrec, Future Biogas, VERBIO, Thorso Biogas, Staples,Vegetables, Nature Energy, Asia Biogas, Deqingyuan, Mengniu, Shandong Minhe, J V Energen, AltEnergo, etc., totally accounting for about 95%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 82%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into agriculture type, sewage and wastewater type, landfill type and others. The most common product is agriculture type, holding a share over 71%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in electricity generation, vehicle fuel and gas grid. The most application is electricity generation, with a share over 98%.



The Major Players in the Biogas and Biomethane Market include:



Gasrec

Future Biogas

VERBIO

Thorso Biogas

Staples Vegetables

Nature Energy

Asia Biogas

Deqingyuan

Mengniu

Shandong Minhe

J V Energen

AltEnergo

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Agriculture Type

Sewage and Wastewater Type

Landfill Type

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Electricity Generation

Vehicle Fuel

Gas Grid

Global Biogas and Biomethane Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Biogas and Biomethane market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Biogas and Biomethane Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biogas and Biomethane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Biogas and Biomethane Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Biogas and Biomethane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Biogas and Biomethane Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biogas and Biomethane Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Biogas and Biomethane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biogas and Biomethane Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biogas and Biomethane Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Biogas and Biomethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Biogas and Biomethane Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Biogas and Biomethane Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Biogas and Biomethane Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Biogas and Biomethane Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Biogas and Biomethane Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biogas and Biomethane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

