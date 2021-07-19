MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC ANNOUNCES A NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Washington, DC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Theatre Company of DC has begun its search for an artistic director to add to its celebrated history, as single ticket sales open for the 2021 season opened on July 15.

Mosaic has partnered with renowned executive search firm Arts Consulting Group (ACG) to lead the nationwide search. Reporting to the board of directors, the Artistic Director will lead the team charged with creating, challenging, and entertaining art that can result in provocative and productive cultural discussions. To learn more about the Artistic Director search, click here.

“We are so grateful for the powerful foundation our past Artistic Director, Ari Roth, laid during his six years building Mosaic,” said Cathy Solomon, Board President. “We are excited to partner with a new visionary to lead us into the next era, shaping DC and national hearts and minds to change the world through the work of singular artistic voices and talents.”

Mosaic’s exciting 2021-22 season features six new plays, including three world premieres by artists both local and new to DC-area stages. This collection of stories explores communication and connection—to one another, to lines of lineage, and to future, imagined worlds—and champions a joyful diversity in aesthetic, theme, and identity.

“Mosaic stands out from other theatre companies for daring to have the most difficult conversations both on and off stage. And I truly appreciate that,” said Eric Ruffin, a DC-based artist directing Marys Seacole for the 2021-22 season. “However, what thrills me about the company is that they render visible communities that have been ignored by most theatre companies. Mosaic in practice courageously promotes a future that reimagines and disrupts the status-quo. By centering community, inclusion, empathy, humanity, and honest dialogue across our divides they’re fostering art/ entertainment that’s welcoming and prescriptive. I can’t wait to return.”

For more information about this season’s roster of shows, including individual and group memberships and benefits, go to https://mosaictheater.org/season.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Mosaic Theater Company of DC is committed to making transformational, socially relevant art, producing plays by authors on the front lines of conflict zones, and building a fusion community to address some of the most pressing issues of our times. Free public programming and educational initiatives complement our productions. Mosaic is dedicated to making our theater a model of diversity and inclusion on stage and off. We strive to foster a culture of listening and welcoming, embracing complexity and a multi-focal perspective. www.mosaictheater.org