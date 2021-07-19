Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market Size to Reach USD 1.26 Bn with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027 | Industry Share, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, and Business Opportunity | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market 2021-2027: In 2020, the global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market size was US$ 9005 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12660 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.﻿

Global “Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market.

About Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market:

A servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms.



A servo drive can also be referred to as an amplifier, because it takes the control signal from the controller and amplifies it to deliver a specific amount of voltage and current to the motor.



Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers key players include Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Fanuc, Siemens, ABB, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 45 percent.



In terms of product, 2KW to 5KW is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Machine Tools, followed by Automated Manufacturing.



The Major Players in the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market include:



Mitsubishi

Yaskawa

Rockwell

Fanuc

Siemens

ABB

Nidec

Schneider

Delta

Panasonic

Rexroth (Bosch)

Eorive

Teco

SANYO DENKI

V&T

Inovance

Moog

Oriental Motor

Enpower

Toshiba

Greatland Electrics

ZYK

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Less than 2KW

2KW to 5KW

More than 5KW

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Machine Tools

Automated Manufacturing

Electronic Equipment

Others

